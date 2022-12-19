Why AMC Stock Could Be A Ticking Time Bomb For Short Sellers At Current Levels

The year 2022 has been a tough one for AMC Entertainment investors; all indications are that the stock will end the year down considerably.

Thanks to a bear market driven by inflation, high-interest rates, and recession fears, more speculative assets such as AMC have taken a beating; investors have raised plenty of questions about the consistency of AMC’s business fundamentals.

However, high rates of short-selling, elevated borrowing fees, and socially-mobilized support for the stock could end up biting those who insist on betting against AMC.

Figure 1: Why AMC Stock Could Be A Ticking Time Bomb For Short Sellers

AMC Is A Big Target of Short Sellers

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report has had an awful 2022. Down nearly 80% YTD, AMC shares now hover near the $5 level. Many investors seem to have embraced short-selling strategies as a way to glean profits from a bear market.

And naturally, short sellers tend to direct their trades toward supposedly more fragile stocks with stretched valuation multiples, balance sheets burdened with debt, and no concrete prospects of short-term profitability. AMC fits that bill exactly.

Throughout 2022, AMC was one of the preferred stocks to short – and it turned out to be a great investment for short-sellers. Indeed, according to S3 Partners Research, through early December, short sellers had netted about $1.73 billion in mark-to-market profits betting against AMC.

Borrow Fees In the Stratosphere

To establish their positions, short sellers first need to borrow shares of the asset they want to short. The predilection of short sellers for AMC can be seen just by looking at AMC's borrow fees.

Following the simple laws of supply and demand, as demand for an asset to short increases and as the available pool of borrowable shares decrease, borrow fees increase. As a rule of thumb, borrow fees tend to hover between 0.3% to 3%. Rates above 3% indicate a high demand for shorting and greater difficulty in borrowing an asset.

Based on this, AMC can be certainly considered a hard-to-borrow stock. The latest data show that short sellers need to shell out about 21% in annualized fees to bet against AMC.

Among those stocks with a short interest above $50 million, AMC stock has one of the top ten highest borrowing rates.

This borrow rate, however, has been even higher in recent months; it even exceeded 100% right after AMC reported its third-quarter earnings. When fees exceed triple-digit levels, it implies that those who need to cover their positions in event of a short squeeze could be in serious trouble.

Figure 2: AMC's borrowed shares.

AMC's Short Interest

Stocks with a high percentage of their float short are typically more susceptible to short squeezes. Currently, about 19% of AMC’s float is held short.

However, the shorted percentage of a float does not always directly indicate whether a stock is “squeezable.” What really makes the difference is the amount of money that is at stake. In this case, AMC’s 19% short float equates to about $563,637,575 worth of AMC shares.

Just over half a billion dollars shorted is a sizable amount. It should be enough to cause ample discomfort for short sellers, who could get caught up in a squeeze should a catalyst cause a sudden upward movement in AMC’s share price.

Retail Investors and Social Mobilizing Investing Support

One of the factors that make AMC unusual is that a majority of its shares are owned by retail investors who support the stock through social-mobilization movements. With such stocks, it becomes easier for a bullish spark (whether linked or not to the actual fundamentals of the company) to cause a conflagration of buying.

Even though AMC’s 2022 has been much rougher than its 2021, 2022 has still seen some eye-popping rallies in AMC’s share price. The latest one occurred just this November, post Q3 earnings.

Therefore, I believe that continuing to short a stock like AMC, even though it has been heavily beaten down this year, is a highly risky strategy. The fact that AMC is hard to borrow, expensive to borrow, and has ample support from social mobilizing investors should deter shorts.

As S3 Partners CEO Bob Sloan notes, short sellers routinely underestimate the risk of short squeezes. Sloan believes that the major short squeezes that occurred with GameStop and AMC in 2021 may not be once-in-a-lifetime rarities.

Sloan, invoking the idea of "Kardashian economics," believes socially mobilized investing is here to stay.

"The Kardashians are still here. Look at that chest and apply that to the financial market and tell me whether you believe that socially mobilized investing is going to disappear." Said Sloan on Netflix's "Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga."

