Figure 1: AMC Stock: The Shorts Are Winning, but Their Gains Could Be Short-lived Shutterstock

A Lot of Traders Are Shorting AMC

So far in 2022, short sellers have made an estimated $1.85 billion in profits by shorting AMC Entertainment's (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report stock, according to S3 Partners.

Shares of the movie theater company have fallen more than 76% year to date, and AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units have tumbled 67% since their debut in August.

Short interest in AMC's stock increased 14% in October, although it has fallen about 2.5% in the past week.

The possibility of a short squeeze is still high. After all, short sellers do not get out of a profitable trade just because of a down week.

Currently, about 19.6% of AMC's available shares are being shorted, and short sellers are having to pay high borrow fees of 18%, on average.

Why Could Short Sellers' Profits Be Short-lived?

Even though short sellers are winning the battle against AMC's shareholders — so far — their gains may be short-lived, especially when you consider the current borrow fee rates for the stock.

When borrow fee rates are high — above 3% — short sellers are sometimes forced to close out their positions, burning through their remaining mark-to-market profits and abandoning the stock before the buy-to-covers drive the stock price up.

Besides confirming that there is a lot of demand from short sellers, AMC's high borrow fees put more pressure on short sellers to close their positions and take what profits they can.

Figure 2: AMC's borrowed shares. Stocksera, data by Interactive Brokers

Failures to Deliver Keep Adding Up

In trading, a failure to deliver (FTD) occurs when one of the parties in a transaction fails to fulfill their obligations by the settlement date. This can apply to stocks, futures, options, and other assets.

FTDs are particularly connected to naked short selling. Illegal since the 2008 financial crisis, naked short selling involves selling short a particular asset without owning or borrowing it. These non-existent shares are also called "phantom shares."

Interestingly, according to AMC CEO Adam Aron, one of the reasons for creating APE units was to shed light on any phantom shares.

The number of FTDs involving AMC and APE in recent months has been increasing considerably, reaching daily levels above 1 million FTDs several times during the first half of October and maintaining an average of 992,000 FTDs. See below.

Figure 3: AMC's failure to deliver data. Stocksera

To get a sense of how high AMC's FTD counts have been, compare them to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, which has had average of 154,000 daily FTDs during the same period.

And fellow meme stock GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report had a daily average of only 40,000 FTDs.

It's worth noting that, if short sellers have plans to enter an asset once the delivery restrictions are removed, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guarantees them 35 calendar days after settlement day to close the position by buying non-delivered securities.

Thus, after this 35 calendar-day period, there is a possibility that the share price of the asset may increase when these deliveries are made. However, this technicality is considered relevant only when there are very large numbers of FTDs — usually above 1 million, as in the recent case of AMC.

