AMC Stock: Should You Sell Your APE Shares?

AMC Preferred Equity (APE) shares have been publicly traded on the NYSE since August 22.

AMC’s equity is now split between common AMC shares and APE shares.

APEs can add value to AMC stock via stock offerings. However, shareholder approval is required first.

Might it be a good idea to sell your APEs and focus instead on AMC common stock?

Understanding The APEs

AMC Preferred Equity (APE) is an initiative by AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report that creates a two-for-one, non-dilutive stock dividend awarded to each existing AMC share.

APEs can generate value for AMC by serving as a pseudo-currency, reducing risk to AMC’s financial viability in the short term. In effect, if AMC decides to, APEs can be used to write down debt, for mergers and acquisitions, and to raise cash for the company.

But, if AMC uses APEs for such purposes, there would be a dilution of AMC shares’ float. AMC would also need the approval of the shareholders, who, through a vote, could approve the conversion of APE shares into AMC shares. If that conversion doesn’t happen and the two shares remain separate, there will be no dilution in AMC common shares.

APEs are, according to AMC CEO Adam Aron, one of the company's most significant developments in 2022. Aron sees the APE initiative as critical to the company's long-term prospects.

In addition, APEs could put an end to long-standing questions from AMC shareholders about "fake" or "synthetic" shares. Since this one-time, preferred stock dividend goes only to the company's shareholders, it will also serve "share counting" purposes – that is, it could reveal the existence of fake or synthetic shares.

Why Sell APEs?

There is a debate among AMC investors and traders on social media and Reddit forums as to whether selling APEs make sense.

APEs put AMC in a more comfortable liquidity situation and may decrease the risk of bankruptcy. However, for these benefits to be realized, AMC would have to perform a stock offering. This would allow the company to generate cash to either pay its obligations or make new acquisitions.

Stock offerings – also known as stock dilution – are almost always short-term bearish for stocks. While offerings can help put a company on a more solid financial footing for the long-term, pumping more shares into the overall float lowers the value of existing shares.

APEs are de-facto imbued with this dilutive essence, and short sellers are aware of it. It is likely that, at some point, AMC will use APEs to raise money, which could cause a cratering in both AMC common shares’ and APEs’ prices.

With all that being said, a new offering does not appear to be on the horizon. Any dilution will require the approval of the shareholders, most of whom will have no interest in tanking their own AMC shares.

During the annual shareholders meeting in June of this year, AMC CEO Adam Aron also made it clear that he has no dilution plans for the remainder of 2022.

And even if dilution is a possibility in the future, AMC has bucked the typical dilution response in the past. Share issuances in 2021 made little difference in the trajectory of the company’s short-term share price.

On the contrary, during periods of heavy stock dilution – January and June of 2021 – AMC's share price soared.

Our Take

Whether or not APE shares are worth holding will depend on your investment or trading strategy. If you’ve got a “diamond-hands,” HODL forever outlook on AMC, then you might as well hold on to your APE shares as well.

However, for those who see AMC as a means to short-term gains via volatility and swing, it may make more sense to sell your APEs so you can focus on a single equity - your AMC common shares.

