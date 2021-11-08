AMC Stock: Q3 Earnings Live Blog For Investors And Traders

Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report will release its Q3 results on November 8, after the closing bell. Wall Street Memes will be following all the action starting at 4 p.m. EST.

Please join us for this event, and refresh your browser regularly after the end of the trading session for real-time updates. Scroll through the different sections below to follow earnings day step-by-step. From bottom to top: (1) earnings expectations; (2) pre-earnings live blog; (3) earnings call's prepared remarks and (4) Q&A.

Earnings expectations

Wall Street believes that AMC will deliver revenues of $717 million in the third quarter as a consensus, although the estimate range starts as low as $545 million (see second carrousel image at the beginning of this article).

On loss per share, analysts are expecting to see $0.53 at the average, while the estimate range goes from loss of $0.36 at best to $0.68 at worst. These numbers compare very favorably to a pandemic-stricken third quarter of 2020, when net losses reached a whopping $8.41 per share.

On the main topics of conversation, keep an eye on some key operating metrics. Last quarter, AMC reported attendance of 22 million, much better than Q1's 6.8 million.

On the P&L drivers, I will be curious to see what happens to consolidated ticket price that reached $10.56 last quarter. Will it keep improving? And will elevated concession sales (average $7.32 per patron in Q2) continue to be a positive story this time?

Still on the top line, keep the following benchmarks in mind: 2021 ticket revenues in the US were only 13% of 2019 levels in Q1, but improved to 29% of 2019 levels in Q2. As of early August, the number had climbed to 45% in Q3. Will it end the quarter much higher, suggesting that moviegoers have been returning to the theaters en masse?

The other important topic will be cash management. About three months ago, CEO Adam Aron said that AMC would be cash flow positive by Q4 if the company reached $5.2 billion in annual box office revenues. Let's see how they track.

Lastly, shareholders will probably be curious to hear more about AMC's growth ideas, including how to deploy the $1 billion-plus that the company had on its balance sheet in Q3. Last quarter, the CEO talked about initiatives in crypto; a partnership with GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report; musical, sports and gaming events; among others.

