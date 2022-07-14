Just over a month ago, the so-called "smart money" said that retail investors were "fatigued" amid the current bear market. After all, meme stocks like AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report have racked up heavy losses so far in 2022.

However, AMC's stock has been rallying since May 11, when it traded below $10. Shares of the video game retailer have gained strength, thanks to the stock's promotion to the Russell 1000 Index, the announcement that there will be no more share dilution this year, and very favorable box office figures.

Let's take a closer look at AMC investors' alleged "fatigue."

Figure 1: AMC Stock: Proving the "Smart Money" Wrong AMC

Hurt, but Not Fatigued

At the beginning of June, Goldman Sachs released data that indicated retail investors had liquidated most of their meme-stock purchases.

This retail fatigue served as motivation for short sellers to bet against meme stocks. According to Randy Frederick of the Schwab Center for Financial Research, retail investors are sitting on the sidelines after already losing money in meme stocks.

On the other hand, institutional investors can't afford to sit on the sidelines. So they switch to short strategies, which they are comfortable trading.

Data from S3 Partners says that AMC short sellers are up $1.14 billion in 2022 mark-to-market profits. Short interest in AMC stock keeps increasing with each update.

The latest data from mid-June indicates that nearly 22% of AMC's stock float is being shorted, a 5% increase compared to May.

What the "Smart Money" Keeps Missing

The term "smart money" characterizes capital that is controlled by institutional investors and financial professionals. Undoubtedly, "smart money" analysts have done their jobs: analyzing stocks from a fundamentals perspective. But what happens when stock trades are fueled by different factors altogether?

Ideally, we should take into consideration the ability of retail investors to keep a stock at a high price for extended periods of time. AMC is still up over 630% since January 2021.

The short sellers ignore the fact that AMC's stock continues to be popular on Reddit forums and that the "Ape" community continues to be engaged in provoking new short squeezes.

Recent catalysts — whether they're speculative or they're related to the company's fundamentals — have compelled AMC shareholders to "squeeze" the short sellers that insist on betting against the company.

It's Not the Ideal Time to Short AMC

From a business fundamentals perspective, now is not the ideal time to short AMC, according to Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese. AMC's business has been on an upswing after having been devastated by the pandemic. Each quarter, AMC has posted numbers closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Recent box-office hits such as Top Gun: Maverick, Thor: Love And Thunder, and Minions: The Rise of Gru have led AMC to record strong attendance numbers. CEO Adam Aron recently tweeted a message to those who doubt the movie theater industry:

Also, according to CNBC, theater operators like AMC say that customers are opting for more expensive tickets and are spending more on concessions than before the pandemic.

Aron's prediction that there will be increased pressure on short sellers after the company reports earnings on August 4 may be an indication that AMC is about to reveal good news about its financials.

