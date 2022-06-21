AMC Stock: No More Share Dilution This Year

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report hosted its annual stockholders meeting on June 16. The agenda included shareholder votes on three key proposals as well as the discussion of other matters relevant to AMC's ongoing business strategy.

During that latter section, AMC announced that it has no plans to issue new equity in 2022. That proclamation drew positive attention from AMC retail investors.

Here is a closer look at what happened during AMC's 2022 annual shareholders’ meeting.

What Happened During AMC's Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

AMC's annual meeting of stockholders included three key shareholder votes. The respective topics of those votes were:

The election of directors Adam Aron, Howard W. "Hawk" Koch, Kathleen M. Pawlus, and Anthony Saich The ratification of the public accounting firm Ernst & Young for 2022. The approval of AMC executive compensation.

Of the three proposals, the first two were approved. The third, however, did not pass the AMC shareholders’ scrutiny. It didn’t help matters that two proxy advisors both advocated against the measure.

CEO Adam Aron's compensation request of almost $19 million was ultimately rejected, as were the compensations of the other top AMC executives.

Aron’s compensation, if approved, would have been 3,800 times what the average AMC employee earns. By comparison, Cinemark's CEO makes $6.9 million - about 1,150 times the wages of the average Cinemark employee.

The lack of shareholder support for this compensation proposal may indicate a change in sentiment towards CEO Adam Aron.

Investors’ opinions may have been soured by the fact that Aron sold a considerable portion of his personal shares over the past year. (He does, however, retain 795,000 shares of AMC.)

Other Important Notes

Aside from the proposed agenda items, a few other points stood out during the meeting. Clarity regarding AMC's strategy was reinforced. The company highlighted its recovery initiatives, agility, and business transformation efforts.

According to AMC, all of the company’s business segments are recovering well post-pandemic. From the third quarter of 2020 through the end of 2021, AMC experienced exponential revenue growth. With regards to the company’s agility, AMC’s execs claim they’ll continue to apply their expertise and experience in balance sheet management to manage any curveballs ahead.

Finally, with regard to business transformation, the company cited the its investment in Hycroft Mining (HYMC) - Get Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Report as an example of future benefit to AMC shareholders. The company's board approved an additional $100 million in cash to continue investing in similar companies to create new value.

CEO Adam Aron also addressed AMC's retail investors directly, answering questions regarding share count, and synthetic shares (aka “fake shares”). According to Aron, AMC's shares - 516.8 million in total - were counted six times. Aron also pointed out that there is no reliable information to comment on the fake shares.

No More Dilution In 2022

The issuance of new shares is something of a delicate topic for stocks with heavy retail ownership, as in the case for AMC. New issuances mean greater dilution, which lessens the power of individual shareholders. However, the cash raised from new share issuances has been crucial to AMC's three-pronged strategy thus far.

Indeed, though dilution announcements often cause selloffs, AMC has seen just the opposite.

AMC issued new shares in January 2021 diluting the float - and the stock soared. In June, again after issuing more shares - the stock went up again. In July of 2021, as requested by shareholders, AMC stopped issuing shares… and the stock has plummeted since.

Adam Aron, though, kept his word with the shareholders. He issued no new shares at the beginning of 2022, and he announced has no plans to issue more shares this year.

Despite the counterintuitive post–dilution jumps AMC stock has seen in the past, most shareholders see it as a positive that the company is holding off on new issuances for now.

