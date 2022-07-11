AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report is less than a month away from reporting its second-quarter results. And AMC investors have some extra motivation to tune in - CEO Adam Aron's recent statement hinted at a major new catalyst for AMC shares.

Figure 1: AMC Stock: Next Earnings Will Be Worth Watching Getty

(Read more from the Wall Street Memes: What Michael "Big Short" Burry Has to Say About GameStop's Stock Split)

Adam Aron Is Predicting A "Pounce"

AMC CEO Adam Aron, via his Twitter account, responded to a recurring question asked by AMC shareholders regarding a "pounce” date (with “pounce” refering to a short squeeze).

"I keep getting asked “Wen pounce? Know this: 1. I always keep my word. 2. I've said publicly a squeeze would not happen before the Second Quarter of 2022 earnings is announced. 3. press release issued today that Q2 earnings are to be announced on Thurs, August 4. read between those lines,"

The CEO's message that a short squeeze may occur after his company’s earnings announcement on August 4 has caused euphoria among AMC shareholders (a.k.a “Apes”). Retail enthusiasm has sent the theater chain's shares nearly 20% higher over the past two trading days.

Currently, AMC’s short interest comprises almost 22% of its float, with 113.01 million out of a total of 513.33 million shares being held short.

Where Q2 Earnings Could Get Interesting

The not-very-subliminal message in CEO Adam Aron's tweet was that some news unveiled during AMC's Q2 earnings will create a catalyst that will allow retail holders to “pounce” on short-sellers.

The company has been reporting a prompt recovery of its business fundamentals since being hard hit by the pandemic. In several consecutive quarters, the company has shown gradual improvement.

While AMC’s audienceship has still not reached pre-pandemic levels, all indications are that it will relatively soon. A surpassing of some key pre-pandemic metrics next earnings may be the catalyst CEO Adam Aron is hinting at.

To offer some more color on where things stand right now, AMC's revenues reached 65% of pre-pandemic levels during its last quarter. That Q1 represented AMC’s best quarter in the last two years. Revenue, meanwhile increased fivefold, and adjusted EBITDA grew 80%, compared to last year.

During their last earnings call, AMC's management warned that weaker first-quarter results were due to the timing of theatrical releases at the beginning of the year. They expressed confidence that, during 2022, AMC would return to posting record attendance numbers.

Attendance numbers in Q2 are likely to come in well above last quarter, driven in large part by recent box office smashes. Top Gun: Maverick, for instance, sold about 3.3 million tickets over the holiday weekend and generated about $156 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

Top Gun: Maverick’s success is also an indication that moviegoer attendance numbers are in line with AMC's expectations for the year ahead.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)