Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
AMCGMEOther Memes
Search
Publish date:
Ticker(s)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A

AMC Stock: More Popular Than Tesla, Apple, Amazon, and Google

Top meme stock AMC is 2021’s featured attraction. In fact, its Google popularity has even eclipsed Big Tech stocks. But is it worth the hype?
Author:
and

Although currently AMC Entertainment stock  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report is far from where its investors would like it to be, its year-to-date performance has been overwhelming: up more than 1,500% in 2021.

Of course, it certainly helped that the stock was a discussion board darling. Its “meme stock” status on Reddit, social media, and all over the internet in general helped AMC’s stock performance beat those of even the Big Techs and Tesla (TSLA).

Provoked by institutional investors shorting AMC’s stock, the “Ape Army” fought back this year, bringing AMC to new highs. Among the ranks were brand-new investors who took to Google to find out more about the stock.

Figure 1: AMC theater in Burbank, CA.

Figure 1: AMC theater in Burbank, CA.

Let’s take a look at just how popular AMC has been on Google this year.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 2 Gambling Stocks That Could Be Your Best Bet Right Now)

AMC is the most googled stock

“AMC stock” has been the most googled stock-related term of 2021.

Take a look at this chart, which compares the term’s search volume versus Apple, Tesla, Google, and Amazon – some tech heavy-hitters for sure.

Figure 2:undefinedGoogle search interest over time on AMC, AAPL, TSLA, GOOG and AMZN.

Figure 2:undefinedGoogle search interest over time on AMC, AAPL, TSLA, GOOG and AMZN.

As you can see, AMC had two big spikes in Google popularity during the year. These correspond to high-volume activity in the stock as individual investors piled in.

AMC’s current momentum

AMC is still 26% down from its mid-September peaks, when the stock reached higher than $50 per share.

Since then, the stock has faced extreme market volatility and a slowdown in popularity on the major discussion forums.

We can assign the latest decline to concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Investors are worried that worldwide lockdowns might take effect if the rapidly spreading strain isn’t controlled.

Theoretically, AMC has a negative beta. This means it should trade in the opposite direction of the broader market. Negative beta stocks can be used as a safe haven during times of market turmoil.

However, as we’ve seen with Omicron, AMC has lately started following market trends. The entire entertainment industry has been rattled by variant fears, leading to wilder-than-normal volatility.

Will AMC flip to a positive beta stock and no longer provide investors with a market hedge? We’ll have to wait and see.

Our take

Although AMC’s stock has recently fallen, the meme stock’s popularity might be able to lift it again, just as it has several times before.

Investors should keep an eye out for shorting activity, which could send the AMC “Ape Army” to the battlefront again.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

amc-theaters-unlikely-to-survive-the-movie-theater-shut-down-social
AMC

AMC Stock: More Popular Than Tesla, Apple, Amazon, and Google

3 minutes ago
Genius-Sports-DraftKings-Website-Visual
Reddit Trends

2 Gambling Stocks That Could Be Your Best Bet Right Now

14 minutes ago
rkfhqzz6ixswn9ffhfhe-1-scaled.jpg
GME

Fiscal Q3 Earnings Live Blog: Will GameStop Stock Rebound?

12 hours ago
105970090-1563480136766gettyimages-1149988515r
Reddit Trends

Chewy Stock: Is This Former Ryan Cohen Company A Buy Ahead Of Earnings?

23 hours ago
AMCtheaterExteriorGettyImages-1212814327-e1622311989947
AMC

After its Recent Drop, What’s Next for AMC Stock?

Dec 7, 2021
clay-banks-3IFYE6UHFBo-unsplash
GME

Here’s Why GME Stock Could Soar After its Recent Plunge

Dec 7, 2021
106962597-1634653732994-gettyimages-1235969430-MILKEN_CONFERENCE_2021
Reddit Trends

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF: 3 Reasons To Pay Close Attention

Dec 7, 2021
wp2914906
Other Memes

BlackBerry Stock: 3 Growth Catalysts for 2022

Dec 7, 2021
2021-11-10T164946Z_702018562_RC2QRQ9F2OIB_RTRMADP_3_RIVIAN-IPO-e1636572343785
Reddit Trends

Rivian Stock, Overvalued? Wall Street Sees Up To 50% Upside

Dec 6, 2021