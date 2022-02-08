Since January 2021, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report stock has not been trading according to the fundamentals of its movie theater business.

Instead, with retail investors betting massively against short sellers, AMC shares have been trading according to the sentiment of shareholders.

However, after more than a year of small, medium, and large short squeezes, the future of AMC shares is in the hands of shareholders. Here's why.

Figure 1: AMC Stock: It's All in the Apes' Hands Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Sundial Stock: What Could Happen In The Face Of Delisting Threat)

Apes Own the Majority of AMC

As I mentioned in a previous article a few months ago, individual investors are the main owners of AMC. The most recent data says that AMC has a float of 513 million shares. Of this total, about 68% is owned by the public, 32% by institutions, and approximately 0.09% by insiders.

Among the institutions, Vanguard and BlackRock are the top holders, with 9% and 7%, respectively, of the total shares. But it's worth considering that these companies transform their holdings into ETF shares — such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF — which usually end up being held by individual investors.

Companies with ownership more widely distributed among the general public, as is the case with AMC, benefit in a few ways.

A more dispersed ownership structure allows AMC greater flexibility to make strategic decisions with some independence — unless the company's management decides to consult more frequently with the majority base of individual shareholders, as CEO Adam Aron did a few months ago on an eventual stock dilution.

The SEC's "Lack of Consideration"

One of the biggest, if not the biggest, complaint of AMC shareholders about the recent trading performance of the stock has to do with alleged irregularities in the transparency of stock market trades.

The buzz around this issue has reached the ears of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A few months ago, the SEC issued a report with some conclusions related to the trading activity of GameStop shares in January 2021 – which was very similar to what happened with AMC in June 2021.

In the report, the SEC mentioned that it was identifying "areas of market structure and regulatory framework for potential study and further consideration." This would include the apes' biggest claims about the lack of transparency surrounding:

Forces that may cause a brokerage firm to restrict trading Digital engagement practices and payment for order flow Dark pool trading The market dynamics of short selling

However, since then, the SEC hasn't reached any conclusions. Nor has it cited these topics again. With this matter apparently shelved, AMC shareholders either need to take a different approach to the issue or need to find other ways around it.

What's Next for AMC Shareholders?

AMC's stock is more than 75% below its all-time high last June. However, the drop can be explained by the turbulent macroeconomic scenario that has been punishing stocks in general — especially those with an aggressive and volatile profile, such as AMC.

Looking at the glass half full, the underperformance of speculative assets is generalized across crypto, growth, and meme stocks and isn't specifically AMC's problem.

However, when looking at the glass half empty, AMC shareholders possess perhaps the biggest psychological challenge to date. With a record decrease, "diamond hands" need to hold their positions and engage the "ape" communities to buy the dip.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)