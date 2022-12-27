AMC's CEO, Adam Aron, has tried to throw some bones to his shareholder base - namely, an army of loyal retail investors.

However, AMC’s fundamentals are still recovering from the drubbing they took during the pandemic.

Over the last couple of years, Adam Aron has been faced with the tough task of serving the interests of the shareholders - and avoiding stock devaluation - while at the same time raising enough cash to keep AMC solvent.

Figure 1: AMC Stock: Is CEO Adam Aron a Hero or a Villain to AMC Shareholders? Reuters

Read also: AMC Preferred Equity (APE) Units: "The Market Does Not Get It"

Aron’s Background

Adam Aron boasts a successful track record at all companies he has led before. He is the former CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report, and Vail Resorts (MTN) - Get Free Report. In 2015, he became CEO of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report.

Aron’s tenure from 2020 onwards, though, has been trying. The COVID-19 pandemic presented him with the most significant challenge of his career. With lockdowns across the country and theater seats empty for months on end, AMC was pushed to the edge of bankruptcy.

Today, Aaron owns about 793,974 AMC shares, making him AMC’s second-largest insider shareholder.

Keeping the Shareholder Base Happy

Mr. Aron was unknown to the masses until the meme stock craze emerged in 2021. Socially mobilized investing pushed by retail investors took AMC's share price to stratospheric price levels by mid-2021. Shares of AMC moved from the $2 range in early 2020 to a high of nearly $60 in June of 2021 - a nearly 3000% gain.

From the meme stock heydey onward, AMC has consistently been one of the most popular and talked about stocks on the market. CEO Adam Aron has tried to cater to his loyal shareholder base; he has several times relied on retail shareholders’ opinions to make strategic decisions, and he has been vociferously critical of AMC short sellers as well.

On the fundamentals side of the coin, however, AMC has needed to raise cash due to severe liquidity risks. Although it caused share price dilution, in mid-2021, CEO Aron took advantage of AMC’s share price spike by offering new shares to help fill the company's coffers.

This new offering provided a much-needed cash infusion. AMC lost $4.6 billion in 2020 after seeing a 77% drop in YoY revenue due to the pandemic.

Through continued equity sales, AMC managed to raise more than half a billion in cash, which was instrumental in keeping the company solvent. Some of the cash raised was also driven into projects for AMC's long-term recovery and growth.

Mr. Adam Aron, now 67 years old, has also used AMC’s inflated share price to pad his retirement account. The CEO has sold approximately $41.7 million worth of its shares over the past two years.

Even though the implication that the insider selling act might sound bearish to AMC, back then, he wrote,

"I don't want any of you ever to think that I have anything but full confidence in AMC's future." said AMC's CEO after selling his shares.

Balancing Interests

Though keeping retailer shareholders happy has been a priority, Adam Aron has also been focused on his company’s fundamentals. He has worked to spearhead AMC's recovery and growth plan.

The company has been investing in its core business while also acquiring companies in parallel businesses, such as the silver and gold mining Hycroft Mining (HYMC) - Get Free Report.

The problem is that to keep moving forward, write down debt, and maintain healthy liquidity, AMC has needed cash. It was out of this need that the AMC Preferred Equity (APE) initiative was born.

Aron distributed each AMC shareholder a single, non-diluted dividend share. However, those shares could be sold and converted to common shares to raise further cash in the future - an action that would cause further share dilution.

To date, AMC has raised about $160 million in cash from the sale of 3% of the total float of APE units. This money has been used to write off debt and invest in acquisitions related to AMC’s core business.

Unfortunately, since APEs began being publicly traded, their share price has plummeted from $6.95 to around $1 per share. Some skeptics attribute the discrepancy between common and preferred AMC's share price to a market misinterpretation of their real purpose.

According to Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, preferred shares are useful when a company declares bankruptcy and needs to pay its creditors. Whatever is left of the bankrupt company goes first to bondholders and then to those shareholders who own preferred shares.

However, Pachter argues that AMC's initiative to distribute preferred shares to all of its shareholders makes “preferred” shares lose their core purpose.

Hero or Villain?

CEO Adam Aron has arguably been a hero in recent years in leading AMC's recovery and keeping in line with the best interests of its shareholders – considering that Aron himself is one of the main shareholders.

Aron should be given credit where it’s due. Far from being on the verge of collapse, AMC is today starting to play offense again. The pandemic years could have wiped the company out. But instead, AMC survived and is again on a path to profitability.

However, Aron’s recent moves to raise more cash through equity dilution initiatives have rankled even AMC's most loyal "ape" investors. Many now believe APEs were just a "roundabout way to dilute AMC," to quote one investor on Reddit.

In an attempt to cater to the shareholder base, AMC’s management has proposed a reverse 1:10 split.

"A company as distinguished as AMC shouldn't let Wall Streeters wishing to harm us to drive us to being a "penny stock." So in the shareholder vote, you also can consider a 1:10 reverse stock split. Simple arithmetic, if approved, the share count goes down so share price goes up."

But investors have largely balked, with many seeing the move as a cosmetic makeover more than anything else.

The Bottom Line

It is no secret that Adam Aron has strategically capitalized on AMC's share price increase pumped by retail investors. Without doing so, however, the company probably wouldn’t have survived. Diluted shares are far better than shares worth zero, and AMC is now on an actionable path to recovery.

Aron has been allocating the cash he’s raised to the right purposes; he has acted responsibly and with a long-term mindset. Though recent dilutions may have been hard to swallow, I believe Aron has acted in the best interests of the company.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)