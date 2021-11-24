Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
AMCGMEOther Memes
Search
Publish date:
Ticker(s)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A

AMC Stock: Insider Selling Did Not Shake Apes’ Confidence

AMC stock is trading 6% higher since early November, despite post-earnings softness and insider selling. Here is what to know about AMC’s latest moves.
Author:
and

AMC stock  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report has been trading higher in November, having risen 6% since the end of October. Despite seeing popularity drop on the main Reddit forums in the past weeks, shares of the movie theater operator have amassed gains of over 190% in the past six months and nearly 2,000% year-to-date.

Figure 1: AMC stock chart monthly view.

Figure 1: AMC stock chart monthly view.

On November 8, the company reported third quarter earnings, and the market has not reacted very well since: AMC stock has been down 8%. Below, we look at what could be driving the modest decline, and what to expect going forward.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock: Major Catalysts In Sight Again)

Insider selling

Insider selling of AMC stock reached a peak of 23 transactions in October, while 9 buy transactions were reported to the SEC. In the past three months, corporate insiders sold $716,000 worth of shares, and $70 million in total has been sold in 2021 so far.

Figure 2: AMC insider transactions.

Figure 2: AMC insider transactions.

The most notorious insider seller has been Adam Aron. AMC’s CEO has filed to dispose of 1.25 million shares of AMC on November 9, which will effectively leave him with a bit over 400,000 shares left plus millions more issuable in the future. Then, half of the intended sale was promptly executed at a price of $40.53 per share.

Of course, it is hard to tell whether the CEO’s transaction had any direct impact of AMC stock price in the past few weeks. Considering that nearly 63 million shares trade hands every day, Mr. Aron’s initial transactions represented only around 1% of the average daily volume.

As a reminder, the CEO selling part of his shares is not necessarily a sign of loss of confidence in AMC. Rather, it is part of Mr. Aron’s plan to unwind his stock positions as he moves into retirement age. According to the CEO:

"I don't want any of you ever to think that I have anything but full confidence in AMC's future."

Apes own the largest chunk

The majority of the 513 million float of AMC shares is owned by individual investors, according to Yahoo Finance. Of the total, about 74% is owned by the public, 25% by institutions and 0.3% by insiders.

Among institutions, Vanguard and Blackrock are the top holders, with 8% and 6% of the shares, respectively. Naturally, these firms turn their holdings into shares of ETF, which in turn can (and usually do) end up owned by more individual investors.

This may explain why insider selling may not be a major stock mover for AMC, especially now. But still, the market reacted negatively shortly after CEO Adam Aron’s earnings call discussion about the sale of some of his personal AMC shares in the fourth quarter, which had already been previewed three months earlier.

What’s next for AMC?

AMC stock has lost steam on the discussion boards as the stock struggles to reach the $50 levels and lacks major catalysts. The recent rise of speculative assets like crypto, metaverse and EV stocks, for instance, may have also shifted the focus of retail investors.

Figure 3: Trending stocks on Reddit on November 23.

Figure 3: Trending stocks on Reddit on November 23.

Yet, there is little indication that AMC will lose its status as “meme stock bluechip”. Another leg higher in AMC is still possible for as long as “apes” remain holding shares in anticipation of the MOASS, or “mother of all short squeezes”.

Twitter speaks

Despite losing popularity on the main Reddit forums and insider selling in October, AMC stock is still up nearly 12% since the past month. What is your stance on AMC now?

Get more expert analysis on AMC

It’s never too early (or late) to start growing your investment portfolio. Join the Real Money community for just $7.50/month and unlock expert advice from our team of 30+ investing pros.

TheStreet's Real Money: Try Free

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

bigstock-Famous-Amc-Movie-Theater-At-Ti-372576658-scaled
AMC

AMC Stock: Insider Selling Did Not Shake Apes’ Confidence

1 minute ago
rkfhqzz6ixswn9ffhfhe-1-scaled
GME

GameStop Stock: Major Catalysts In Sight Again

17 hours ago
Tesla-Elon-Musk.jpg
Reddit Trends

Tesla And Rivian Stocks: Is There An EV Bubble?

Nov 23, 2021
chuttersnap-xfaYAsMV1p8-unsplash
Reddit Trends

LCID, RIVN, and TSLA Stock: What’s Next for The Top Three EV Names in the Fastlane?

Nov 22, 2021
AMD-vs-NVIDIA-by-MAHSPOONIS2BIG
Reddit Trends

NVIDIA or AMD Stock: Which Is A Better Buy Now

Nov 22, 2021
alibaba22
Other Memes

BABA Stock: Despite Earnings Miss, Experts See 54% Upside

Nov 19, 2021
1198109310.0
Other Memes

Rivian Stock: A Zero-Revenue Company Worth $116 Billion

Nov 19, 2021
ADMGBLQSXZIYDG3XXD4BXT2LS4
Other Memes

Nvidia Stock Trades Like A Meme After Q3 Earnings

Nov 18, 2021
F733DA34-4CF3-4933-A05E-147F190C7405
Other Memes

3 Key Reasons To Buy SoFi Stock Now

Nov 18, 2021