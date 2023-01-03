Borrow fees are mostly driven by supply and demand. The more short sellers are interested in borrowing the stock, and the lower the availability of shares, the higher the fees.

The abrupt increase in AMC borrow fees can force short sellers to close out their positions.

Figure 1: AMC Stock Is Getting Harder To Borrow. Could Short Sellers Be In Trouble? AMC

What "Hard To Borrow" Means

Short selling is accomplished by borrowing an asset (usually a stock or ETF) from a broker and then selling that asset on the open market.

However, brokerages charge a fee to allow short sellers to borrow shares for shorting. That fee is affected by several supply and demand factors.

Typically, borrow fees range between 0.3% and 3% per year. However, when there is a high demand for a short sale target, it is not uncommon to see borrow fees exceeding 20%.

When there is exceptional interest in borrowing an asset in order to bet against it, the available, borrowable pool of that asset shrinks. Borrow fees to take from that pool increase, and the asset becomes more difficult (re: expensive) to short.

Some financial studies have shown that “expensive” to borrow stocks typically have stretched valuations and low future returns. In other words, stocks that short sellers chose to focus on are indeed often overpriced.

However, when borrow fees jump dramtically, they can presage a short squeeze. Short sellers, now losing money due to sky-high borrow fees, can be pressured to close their positions and realize their remaining profits, especially before other short sellers chose to do the same.

This scramble to close out positions creates upward momentum on share price and can spur a squeeze.

What AMC's Borrow Fees Show

We can see that AMC stock borrow fees, according to data provided by Interactive Brokers, currently stand at an incredible 113%.

Figure 2: AMC's borrowed shares. Stocksera, data by Interactive Brokers

Since the beginning of October 2022, AMC borrow fees have been hefty. They have sat at roughly 18%, on average. In November, however, after AMC released its third-quarter earnings results, fees shot past 100% before dropping and stabilizing between 30% and 40% by the end of December.

This latest abnormal climb in borrow fees at year’s end was probably prompted by a severe bearish reaction to AMC's plans to propose converting its preferred shares (APE) into common stock. This plan, if it goes through, will have dilutive consequences for AMC's float.

However, when borrow fees exceed 100%, shorts could be particularly threatened by a sudden bullish mobilization of traders and retail investors. With borrow fees in the stratosphere, any upward pressure could cause a chain reaction that prompts shorts to scramble to close out their positions.

Short Squeeze Setup In The Making?

Market sentiment surrounding AMC is probably at its most bearish point in the past two years. The latest short interest figures indicate that 21% of AMC's float is being shorted. As of early December 2022, there were approximately $771 million worth of AMC short positions.

Importantly, according to some experts, the causative factor for short squeezes is not necessarily the percentage of the float being short, but rather how much short sellers' money is at stake.

Data from S3 Partners Research indicated that AMC short sellers pocketed about $1.73 billion in YTD mark-to-market profit by early December. And given that AMC shares’ plummeted 50% in December, short sellers probably made a significant amount even in the last few weeks of the year..

This implies that, for the time being, short sellers probably have fat profit margins they’ll need to burn through before very high borrow fees start taking a real toll.

Therefore, for a significant short squeeze in AMC stock to occur in the short term, a significant buying catalyst will be necessary - one that can mobilize retail sentiment and awaken a relevant buying force.

AMC management's initiative to perform a reverse stock split could be just such a catalyst in the near future. However, AMC shareholders will need to approve the proposal which has already been interpreted by many as a fairly desperate maneuver made by a company in financial distress.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)