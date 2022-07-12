AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report has been taking its management's motto of Recovery, Agility, and Transformation to heart. On the brink of bankruptcy just over two years ago, AMC has been improving its fundamentals every quarter since the pandemic, and recent box office numbers indicate that the recovery is continuing.

Figure 1: AMC Stock: Domestic Box Office Has Beaten Pre-Pandemic Levels JJava Designs / Shutterstock

(Read more from the Wall Street Memes: SOFI Stock: Here's Why Management Is Pushing for a Reverse Stock Split)

Q3 Domestic Box Office Numbers

If there were any doubt that demand for movie theaters would remain strong with so many streaming and digital entertainment options available, recent box office numbers should put that thought to rest.

According to Box Office Mojo data, domestic box office numbers for the third quarter (July to September) reached a total gross of $536.81 million by July 11.

Figure 2: Quarter-to-date box office for Q3. Box Office Mojo

This is the best box office result for the beginning of the third quarter since the beginning of 2010. By comparison, for the same period in 2020, the total box office gross reached only $1.44 million.

CEO Adam Aron via his Twitter account said that last weekend (the second of July) was AMC's most attended weekend in 2022 so far.

A Bad Time to Short AMC?

AMC stock has been a massive short-selling target since the pre-pandemic days. As COVID hit the movie theater business hard, short-sellers started betting more and more against AMC's business, which was on the verge of bankruptcy.

With the help of its loyal shareholders and meme frenzy, AMC was able to raise cash to recover from the near-fatal impacts of the pandemic and go on to position its business to keep growing.

Currently, AMC's fundamentals are at their best levels in the last two years. Revenues reached 65% of pre-pandemic levels during the last quarter, which implies that it has increased fivefold, and adjusted EBITDA grew 80%, compared to last year.

During AMC's last earnings call, management warned that weaker first-quarter results were due to the timing of theatrical releases at the beginning of the year. They expressed confidence that, during 2022, AMC would return to posting record attendance numbers.

But even as AMC's fundamentals improve, traders continue to load up on short positions. Some 113 million AMC shares are being shorted — an increase of 5 million shares since May. That comprises 22% of the company's float.

Data from S3 Partners also shows that AMC short-sellers have already netted about $1.14 billion in 2022.

And even AMC bears, like Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese, warn that shorting AMC now could be too risky. Reese has a sell recommendation on AMC stock due to comparisons of its valuation with industry peers.

But she has argued that short-sellers have increased their bets against AMC based on retail investor fatigue: "As an industry play, it doesn't seem like it's a great time to short."

What's Next for AMC?

AMC will report its second-quarter earnings in less than a month. It is expected that the results will come close to — or perhaps even exceed — pre-pandemic levels.

CEO Adam Aron left AMC shareholders hopeful recently after mentioning that it's possible short-sellers will be "pounced" on after AMC reports its second-quarter results.

Box office numbers indicate that movie theater attendance is returning to normal and may even surpass pre-pandemic levels. Recent successes like Top Gun: Maverick may be indicative of a very positive Q2 earnings season for AMC shareholders.

So mark your calendars. August 4 promises to be a date with high trading volume for AMC stock.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)