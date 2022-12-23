We, at Wall Street Memes, like to give voice to traders, analysts, and thinkers that have something valuable to add to the discussions about retail investors’ favorite stocks.

Today, we are happy to invite guest author Frank Nez to provide his take on the important and controversial issue of dark pool trading. The research presented below is his own, as well as the comments and opinions expressed in this article.

AMC Entertainment stock (AMC) - Get Free Report owners have been battling a ravaging wave, one that's unseen but felt by millions of retail investors all around the world.

Dark exchanges, also known as dark pools, are private exchanges where institutions can trade millions of shares at a potentially better price without the need to identify their trading intentions.

Dark pools became the topic of 2021 when r/wallstreetbets forum traders began to speculate about the suppression of 'meme stock' prices despite heavy retail buying pressure.

In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler confirmed that 90%-95% of retail orders are not processed in the lit exchange, but rather in dark exchanges.

Redditors and online stock enthusiasts immediately felt vindicated.

Now, more sub-retail communities such as $MMAT, $MMTLP, and $COSM have been banding together on social media to raise awareness of these real concerns in the market.

Here's the latest in AMC stock and the retail community.

Figure 1: AMC Stock Submerged in Dark Pools: Why This Could Be A Problem Biwa Studio/Getty Images

AMC: Heavy Dark Pool and Off-Exchange Volume

AMC's dark pool and off-exchange volume accounted for about 62% of Wednesday's trading day, per IEX Exchange.

Only 9% of trading volume occurred in the NYSE.

Over the past 30 days, the average Off-Exchange & Dark Pool volume of AMC stock traded has been over 55%, according to the same source. See below.

Shareholders are worried that off-exchange trading is limiting the impact that their buying power has on the performance of the underlying security.

And while these serious concerns were once found to be nothing more than a speculative conspiracy theory from disgruntled retail investors, it turns out that they might be onto something.

In a historic interview led by Dave Laurer, 'We The Investors' establishes a direct communication channel with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

This is the first time the retail community has ever been represented via an organization fighting for market transparency.

Chairman Gary Gensler says that with so much trading happening off-exchange, he doesn’t think that the playing field is leveled, as dark pools give institutions an unfair advantage.

When asked whether retail investors could have a much larger impact on the price action of a security outside of dark pools and off-exchanges, the SEC Chairman responded:

"Retail investors as individuals don’t have the power to move the markets, but retail orders combined could have significant price impact."

But AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, isn't the only company drowning in dark pools.

Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) - Get Free Report had nearly 69% of volume trade take place in dark pools on Wednesday. Meta Materials (MMAT) hit 54%, and GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report had almost 36% of volume trade outside the lit exchange.

You can watch the 1-hour full interview on Dave Laurer's Twitter here or read the key highlights of the interview here.

Retail Investors Pave the Way

Retail investors are paving the way and acting as change agents, but this is just the beginning.

Raising awareness of potential market injustices in AMC stock, GameStop, Meta Materials, and other securities has certainly gotten the ball rolling.

But the SEC wants retail investors to take action by weighing in.

The SEC Chairman says the best way to combat predatorial short selling is by submitting comments and letters on new proposals directly through the SEC's official website, SEC.gov.

However, many retail investors have lost trust in the SEC, alleging that the government agency caters more to institutional investors than retail investors.

The self-regulated organization FINRA is also under intense scrutiny by the retail community.

FINRA is responsible for outsourcing ‘best execution’ with the best execution rule, according to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

This means the self-regulatory organization has the power to execute orders in off-exchange and dark markets for ‘best execution’ and ‘price discovery’.

But Gary Gensler says that this rule is too important to not be in the SEC’s court.

The Chairman told ‘We The Investors’ that he does not agree that sending 60%-80% of certain stock to the dark markets is either the best way for FINRA to act on price discovery or that he would consider it to be the ‘best execution’.

