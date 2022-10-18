AMC Stock Could Jump 15% According To This Wall Street Expert

B. Riley analyst Eric Wold is neutral on AMC Entertainment.

Despite recently lowering his price target for AMC, Wold suggests that the stock has a potential upside of about 15%.

According to Wold, investors shouldn't worry about the weak theatrical release schedule for the third quarter.

B Riley: AMC Shares Are Still Undervalued

B. Riley analyst Eric Wold is one of the few Wall Street analysts who is not bearish on AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report.

However, recently, while maintaining his neutral position on the movie theater stock, Wold lowered his price target for AMC from $11 per share to $7.50. Considering AMC's share price at the time of writing, Wold's price target implies a potential upside of nearly 15% from current levels.

According to the analyst, he lowered his price target on AMC due to "continued uncertainties" regarding movie production delays and the timing of film releases.

Also, according to Wold's projections, AMC should see box-office revenues in 2022 and 2023 that are about 30% and 16% below pre-pandemic 2019 levels. That would equate to roughly $7.9 billion and $9.5 billion, respectively.

Going into more financial detail, Wold also lowered his third-quarter revenue estimate from $1.09 billion to $978 million. In a note to clients, he wrote that he expects AMC to report earnings-per-share (EPS) losses of 31 cents and 10 cents for the third and fourth quarters, respectively. For full-year 2022, the analyst expects a loss per share of 17 cents.

Why AMC's Future Holds Potential

In late August, B. Riley's Eric Wold wrote that AMC and other movie theater chains are well positioned to ride out the third quarter's weak film slate and that investors have no reason to be "incrementally concerned."

At the time, the analyst wrote that the fourth quarter of this year — along with next year — should have a solid roster of film releases.

Specifically, the B. Riley analyst believes that AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units provide investors with an opportunity to access significant additional capital.

Wold also commented on Cineworld's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. He wrote that, even if the company's main focus is on restructuring its balance sheet, it's possible that Cineworld may also divest some of its assets.

Because AMC already has a presence in Europe, it could be a potential buyer. Wold wrote that he can envision AMC "maneuvering" around restrictions on participating in the European market through lease acquisitions.

The Bottom Line

AMC could have been in the same undesirable situation as Cineworld if it weren't for its loyal retail investors. Thanks to their help, the company was able to raise a significant amount of cash to recover its business from the COVID crisis and to pursue different goals than simply struggling to survive.

Even though box office revenues are still far from pre-pandemic levels, CEO Adam Aron has led initiatives to inject capital into the company, including the creation of AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units. This will help AMC get through challenges for the cinema industry, such as quarters with weak film release schedules.

While there is still a lot of bearishness surrounding AMC due to the fact that the company trades in a speculative manner, the stock's current share price indicates that the company is trading more in line with its fundamentals than it has since the beginning of meme-stock mania.

For example, AMC's price to sales — a useful metric for comparing stocks with negative earnings — stands at 0.8, versus an entertainment industry average of 2.1. This may be an indication that AMC is indeed undervalued.

