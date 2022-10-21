Brokerage firms charge fees to investors who wish to borrow shares to sell short.

Borrowing fee rates are determined by supply and demand, plus some other factors.

AMC borrow fee rates are currently high. So short sellers must have extra confidence that the stock will fall for the fees to be worth it.

Figure 1: AMC Stock Borrow Fees Raises a Yellow Flag for Short Sellers AMC

What Are Stock Borrow Fees?

Stock borrow fees are the amount that a trader must pay in order to borrow a stock to bet against in a short trade. These fees are applied daily.

The cost of borrowing a stock varies based on the law of supply and demand. Among the factors are utilization (the number of shares available to sell short), liquidity, and volatility.

The common range of borrow fee rates is 0.3% to 3% per year. However, when there is high demand for a short sale target, it's not uncommon to see borrow fees exceeding 20%.

According to analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners, borrow rates can provide valuable information to investors considering a stock trade: "An increase in stock borrow rates may force (squeeze) some short sellers into closing their positions — getting out to realize their remaining mark-to-market profits and exiting before other buy-to-covers drive the stock price up."

The Latest Data on AMC and APE Borrow Fees

Looking at the borrow fee rates for AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report stock, the latest figures provided by Interactive Brokers show annualized fees of 18.6% — which is considered a very high percentage.

Figure 2: AMC borrowed shares during October 2022. Stocksera, data provided by Interactive Brokers

These high fees confirm that there is lots of demand for short-selling AMC's stock.

On average, the stock's borrow fee rates were below 10% between July and August, after a stock rally driven by AMC's earnings and the "wen pounce" staged by CEO Adam Aron, which anticipated the creation of AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units.

At the end of September, roughly 100 million shares of AMC were being sold short. That's nearly 20% of the company's stock float and significantly higher than the number of shares being shorted in mid-August (89.1 million).

Meanwhile, APE units currently have a more modest borrow fee rate of 4% (see below).

Figure 3: APE borrowed shares during October 2022. Stocksersa, data provided by Interactive Brokers

About 35.5 million APE shares are being shorted — that's about 2.8% of its float. The current short interest is lower than it was in mid-September, when about 44 million shares of APE were being shorted.

Part of this short interest contraction can be attributed to a strategy recently revealed by famed short-selling investor Jim Chanos. The founder of Kynikos Associates said during an interview with CNBC that he is "buying the spread" with a short position on AMC and a long position on APE.

"We are still long the spread... it's silly. They are the same piece of paper ultimately," Chanos said.

Extra Confidence Is Required for AMC Shorts

Over the past two months, AMC's borrow rates have indicated that there is very high demand for shorting the stock. In fact, demand is much higher than it was at the beginning of the year.

We can explain this demand by looking at several macroeconomic headwinds, including rising interest rates and the effect of unfavorable unemployment data on the markets.

There are also other headwinds related to the movie theater business. AMC rival Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy, and the third-quarter slate of new movie releases was weak.

In addition, the potential sale of 425 million APE units could result in share dilution and a lower stock price. This has also likely had a negative effect on shareholder sentiment.

However, with borrow fee rates around 20%, short sellers need to be highly confident that AMC stock will fall further. Otherwise, these high fees could prevent them from profiting.

Not only that, but finding available AMC stock to borrow can also be a problem. The stock's utilization rate is 100%, its highest percentage since February, according to Ortex data.

When a utilization rate is at its maximum, this means that, at the start of each trading morning, all available shares have been borrowed. When this happens, short sellers need to be more resourceful to find shares.

Finally, despite concerns about its business fundamentals, AMC's liquidity position doesn't present a bankruptcy risk for now. Therefore, it is quite unlikely that the stock will go to zero and time soon.

Short sellers are playing with fire by paying borrow fee rates around 20% to continue betting against AMC.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)