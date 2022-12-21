AMC Stock: Why the Creation of APEs Was a Brilliant Move

Since they started being publicly traded, AMC Preferred Equity units (APEs) have been in a free fall and are currently worth less than $1 per share.

However, the creation of the APEs has enabled AMC to raise cash in a period of major macroeconomic challenges.

APEs have fulfilled their role, according to the movie theater chain's management.

Why the APEs Were a Brilliant Creation

During the second quarter of 2022, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report announced the creation of AMC Preferred Equity units (APEs). Each AMC shareholder received one APE share for each AMC share they owned.

According to the movie theater chain, it was one of the biggest developments of the year.

The main goal for APEs was to enable AMC to raise capital to pay off its approximately $11 billion debt load. Furthermore, the money raised would also be useful for M&A (merger and acquisition) funds and would be key to AMC's long-term prospects.

It should be noted that, even though AMC's business is in its best shape since the pandemic, liquidity risks still need to be addressed by the company's management. Currently, AMC’s liquidity is expected to be between $725 million and $825 million by the end of 2022.

The creation of APEs may have sounded bearish to shareholders, who were fearful of further stock dilution. Since APEs began publicly trading, their share price has plummeted 82%, from $6.95 to less than $1 per share today. APE is now a penny stock.

However, on the other hand, AMC's fundamentals have received a boost.

As AMC management reported during the third-quarter (Q3) earnings call, the company wrote off about $144 million of its $400 million in loans and raised roughly $37 million in equity from the sale of some of its preferred shares.

More recently, CEO Adam Aron announced that more APE units had been sold, accounting in the last 90 days for about 3% of the total available. With this small percentage alone, AMC was able to raise a total of about $160 million in cash.

AMC also invested in its core business by buying a popular Arclight movie theater and restructured its debts by discounting them by more than 60%.

If the selling of APE units continues, even though its share price may suffer in the short term, the move should pay off in the long term.

Standing Out Among Its Peers

Since before the pandemic, the movie theater industry has been facing uncertain times.

The pandemic was catastrophic for the movie theater industry, and even after a partial recovery, rivals such as Cineworld have declared bankruptcy.

According to IBISWorld, the annualized market size growth of movie theaters in the U.S. fell by 14% from 2017 to 2022, even though it had recovered 31% from the pandemic by 2022.

The bearish macro scenario, marked by inflation and high-interest rates, has put extra pressure on leveraged companies like many in the movie theater sector. Because of this, CEO Adam Aron made a point of highlighting the APE initiative as crucial to serving as a protection for AMC in the face of liquidity challenges.

"At a time when one or more of our competitors have been facing potentially devastating liquidity challenges, by contrast during the past 90 days, AMC has been able to raise $162 million of additional cash through the sale of equity thereby improving our liquidity position markedly," said AMC's CEO.

What About APE Units' Share Price?

APE units' share price has certainly disappointed investors and is currently trading at penny-stock levels. There is now a difference of nearly $4 between AMC's and APE's share prices.

Considering that both assets have the same value in theory, this can be partly attributed to arbitrage trades, which consist of simultaneously buying and selling the same asset in different markets to profit from small differences in the list price of these assets.

On the other hand, we can also note that the volume of APE units traded in recent sessions is more than 70% off-exchange, i.e., in over-the-counter markets. This makes AMC shareholders suspicious of the fact that APE units are being traded in "dark pools." This is legal, but there is very little transparency in these trades.

However, according to some academic studies, the increase in off-exchange volume is an indicator of volume growth, particularly for retail trading in assets such as penny stocks — not necessarily a sign that flows are changing.

The fact is that, even if there may be some manipulation in the way APE units are being traded, they are fulfilling their role as proposed by AMC management.

This is attested by AMC's CEO, Adam Aron:

"While the trading prices of the two securities [AMC and APE] seem to reflect distinct market and trading dynamics, the APEs are serving precisely the purpose originally intended for them."

