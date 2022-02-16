After dropping nearly 40% in January, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report stock is finally experiencing a comeback. Since the beginning of February, its share price has increased by more than 15%.

However, we've seen growing short interest in the stock. AMC shareholders are wondering whether there's another short squeeze in the works.

Let's take a look at what's happening to AMC and whether or not there's a good chance of another short squeeze.

Figure 1: AMC Stock: Another Short Squeeze in the Works? VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

AMC Is Regaining Strength

In January, speculative growth stocks took a hit thanks to concerns over potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. That included AMC. In early January, the stock was 76% off its all-time high.

But in the first 10 days of February, the stock managed to recover by as much as 30%, indicating that its shareholder fanbase is still in the game.

It certainly didn't hurt AMC stock that the company announced preliminary fourth-quarter results that indicate it will be the strongest quarter in two years.

Highlights include positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $145 million and a record year-end liquidity position of more than $1.8 billion. This is key to reducing AMC's debt and returning its business to pre-pandemic levels.

Aron "Won the Lottery"

After selling most of his position, AMC CEO Adam Aron still owns about 2.3 million shares.

Recently, he tweeted about short interest in his company's stock:

Aron practically won the lottery at the beginning of last year when AMC's share price unexpectedly soared despite COVID-19 lockdowns.

The CEO announced a stock offering, raising $587.4 million in additional capital to save AMC from imminent bankruptcy. He also sold part of his highly valued AMC shares in recent months, pocketing approximately $41.7 million.

Is a Short Squeeze in Sight?

Besides having an unusual amount of short sellers betting against the stock, a short squeeze requires factors such as a substantial increase in trading volume to force short sellers to cover their positions.

In the case of AMC, current short interest levels are considered high and unusual enough for a short squeeze to occur. The latest AMC short interest figures show that about 21% of the float is currently being shorted.

Looking at the chart below, in the red line, the growth in short interest since December is quite sharp and follows close to reaching levels similar to those seen in June, when there was the largest short squeeze in AMC's history.

Figure 2: AMC share price and percentage of the float shorted. Yahoo Finance

However, AMC trading volume is still very different from that seen in February and June of last year. In January and May 2021, AMC's trading volume was 4,619,260,500 and 5,520,090,100 respectively. In January 2022, trading volume stood at 967,559,500.

Figure 3: AMC stock monthly trading volume. DM Martins Research, Yahoo Finance data.

While it's unlikely that a major short squeeze will happen, considering AMC's current trading volume, it's still possible that minor short squeezes may occur thanks to rising short interest.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)