AMC Sinks: Is Insider Selling Killing The Stock?

December has been a rough month for AMC stock (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report. Trading just above $27 apiece at the end of the December 10 session (levels not seen since the late May rally), shares of the movie theater operator have logged losses of nearly 20% in the current month alone — while the S&P 500 has been up 3% during the same period.

Figure 1: AMC theater facade. Noam Galai | Credit: WireImage

The driving force behind Friday’s selloff was insider selling. Could the management team’s unloading of AMC stock kill the momentum that shares need to finally head to the moon?

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Chewy Stock Plummets After Earnings Miss, Macro Scenario To Blame)

What happened?

On Tuesday, December 7, CEO Adam Aron sold over 300,000 shares of AMC at an average price of $30.87 — 12% above current levels. This transaction was part of the executive’s plans to unwind his position in and diversify away from AMC stock, as he reaches 67 years of age.

This is the second time that the CEO sells a large batch of AMC stock. The first time was in early November, when he disposed of 1.25 million shares at a bit over $40 each. Let it be clear that the CEO’s market actions were anticipated during AMC’s most recent earnings calls, although the size of the transactions may have been a surprise to some.

In addition to CEO Adam Aron, CFO Sean Goodman also dumped AMC stock on December 7: more than 18,000 shares were sold. But in this case, the executive was left without any beneficial ownership in the company after the transaction was executed.

Should AMC’s executives be blamed?

I understand that the “ape community” prides in being AMC stock HODLers — that is, they buy and hold shares no matter what, hoping that an eventual MOASS (mother of all short squeezes) can take the stock to the moon. But it is also quite understandable that two of AMC’s top executives, both at or above 55 years of age, might have a different portfolio management strategy in mind.

First, CEO Adam Aron probably did what he could to properly warn of his selling of AMC stock later in 2021. It is a bit surprising to me, therefore, that AMC shares have sold off around the dates of the chief executive’s transactions (November 9 and December 7). Could the market really not see this happen?

Also, the 1.5 million-plus shares sold by Mr. Aron’s in November and December (average 750,000 shares each day) represent less than 2% of the total number of AMC shares traded daily, on average. It is hard to imagine that the CEO’s transactions alone would have been enough to drive the stock price down.

So, what is the problem?

In my view, the problem with the recent CEO and CFO transactions were not the trades themselves, but how investors and traders have reacted to them. It is no secret that AMC stock has moved on buzz and sentiment in 2021, rather than on business fundamentals. Insider selling, even if properly telegraphed, seems to have deflated enthusiasm.

What happens to AMC stock next will probably depend on whether buyers can rally around the cause once again. The good news is that Adam Aron should be nearly done with his trades: the CEO has been left with only a bit more than 90,000 AMC shares in his portfolio.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)