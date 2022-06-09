AMC May Be Joining The Russell 1000, What Does That Mean for Investors?

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report may join a select group of America's largest publicly listed companies. It's expected to become a Russell 1000 Index holding on June 24, after the index's annual rebalancing.

Is this a good thing?

Figure 1: AMC May Be Joining Russell 1000, What Does That Mean for Investors? Noam Galai | Credit: WireImage

What Is the Russell 1000 Index?

The Russell 1000 Index is a stock market index that tracks the performance of the 1,000 highest-ranking stocks.

Every year in May or June, the FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group, updates its holdings. Stocks are either added or subtracted from its indexes based on several criteria: market cap, share price, trading volume, and other factors.

As you can imagine, when a company is added to the Russell 1000, it tends to increase the demand for its shares. In turn, that can lead to increased volatility in the short term.

Why May AMC Join the Russell 1000 Index?

The main criterion for whether a company gets added to the index or not is its market cap. Companies can be promoted from the Russell 2000 to the Russell 1000 once their market caps rise above $7.3 billion.

On May 6, the cutoff date, AMC's market cap was just above $7.5 billion, $7.5 billion. Along with some other criteria, this made the company eligible to join the Russell 1000.

Figure 2: Market cap history of AMC Entertainment from 2013 to 2022. companiesmarketcap.com

Interestingly, AMC beat the promotion criteria by a hair's breadth. Days after the cutoff date, AMC's market cap fell below $7 billion. Currently, AMC's market cap is $6.13 billion.

On the cutoff date last year, AMC's market cap was $3.8 billion, nearly half of AMC's May 6, 2022 market cap.

Is This a Good Thing for AMC?

In theory, when a company is promoted or added to an index, it benefits from being lumped in with other, more robust companies. By joining the Russell 1000, AMC will be part of an index where 92% of the entire market capitalization of all U.S.-listed stocks is concentrated. As a result, investor demand may rise, as well as trading volume, making the stock more liquid and desirable.

However, some studies point out that companies newly added to the Russell 1000 Index do not get that much of a benefit. This is because these companies entered the index as the smallest holdings by market cap.

In the Russell 2000, these companies were among the largest and most dominant. Usually, they were among the top 10 holdings by market cap for much of the year. It's kind of like graduating from middle or junior school to high school — new Russell 1000 stocks have a lot to prove.

