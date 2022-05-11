AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report reported its first-quarter (Q1) results after the closing bell of a very bearish broad market trading session on May 9. AMC fell nearly 9% prior to its earnings announcement amid a session of panic in the markets. On May 9, the S&P 500 dropped 3.2%, and the Nasdaq fell down nearly 4%.

However, after the market closed, it was a good evening for AMC and its shareholders. AMC stock managed to finish up 4.3% right after the earnings call.

The movie theater chain reported an earnings beat in Q1 and showed that it continues to recover well from the impacts of the pandemic.

Here is a more in-depth summary of what was highlighted during AMC's Q1 earnings.

Figure 1: AMC Earnings Review: Getting Better Every Quarter Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Strongest Q1 in the Last Two Years

The pandemic is definitely behind AMC. The company reported the best first quarter in the last two years, quintupling revenues and improving adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by nearly 80% compared to last year.

AMC reported revenues above Wall Street expectations, with $785.7 million versus $743.4 million. AMC also reported a net loss of 65 cents, which was roughly in line with estimates.

In Q1, total attendance, 39.0 million, was four times larger than it was in the same period in 2021. But it was below the last quarter, when it was seven times larger year over year. This is possibly explained by a lack of big movie releases in the period.

The company also posted impressive food and beverage revenues of $252.2 million — a fivefold year-over-year increase. In the previous quarter, revenues grew 8.5 times year over year.

Regarding the company's balance sheet, free cash flow suffered a bit with negative numbers at $300 million. That culminated in a considerable drop since the holiday quarter, from $1.59 billion to $1.16 billion. But this shouldn't keep AMC from continuing to recover its business fundamentals throughout the year, as its liquidity position remains strong.

Looking Ahead: "Recovery, Agility, and Transformation”

During the earnings call, CEO Adam Aron went into more detail, giving updates on AMC's new initiatives. According to Aron, with AMC now playing on the offensive and getting back on track, its motto is "Recovery, Agility, and Transformation."

CFO Sean Goodman reinforced the way AMC plans to use its cash, which includes (1) supporting operations, (2) repaying high-interest loans and deferred rent, and (3) investing in growth, etc.

Also, Aron reiterated that bringing AMC back to pre-pandemic levels is not enough. Adam wants to transform the company, and he said that the investment in Hycroft Mining (HYMC) is an example of this. The CEO said he is actively looking for more "value-creating investments."

Regarding initiatives to dive deeper into the retail popcorn market, AMC intends to launch its branded popcorn in late 2022. Also mentioned were NFT initiatives, in which sphere AMC already has eight projects underway.

CEO Adam Aron Recognizes the "Apes"

Currently, the majority of AMC's float is owned by retail investors — in AMC's case, the "Apes." It is no mystery that a large portion of these retail investors got into AMC more because of the possibility of defeating short sellers by causing short squeezes than because of the fundamentals of AMC's business and its future potential.

AMC's loyal shareholders have been instrumental in the company's recovery. More than half a billion in equity raised has gone into the company's cash flow due to the overvaluation of its share price. CEO Adam Aron has always recognized the tremendous help coming from the "Apes." And it seems that the CEO has been conducting the arduous task of reconciling the concerns of both AMC's business and its shareholders.

For AMC's individual shareholders, the most important part of the earnings call was when the CEO addressed the "Apes": "I see your frustrations with your perceptions of how the market works — or does not work — your anxiety over the so-called failed to deliver shares, or your alarm over something that by its very name sounds ominous in dark trading pools. I promise, we will pounce when the timing is right."

