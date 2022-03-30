On March 28, shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report soared 44%, making it the stock's best trading day since last June. That same day, shares of Hycroft Mining (HYMC) — the gold and silver miner that AMC has bought a large position in — shot up more than 80%.

These stock gains would appear to be proving critics of AMC's acquisition wrong. And in fact, it may be just the beginning of AMC generating consistent long-term value for shareholders. Let's take a deeper look at AMC and HYMC shares.

Figure 1: AMC and HYMC Stocks: Proving the Critics Wrong ADAM ARON TWITTER, AMC FACEBOOK

CEO Adam Aron Has a Clear Strategy for AMC

AMC's business was heavily impacted by the COVID pandemic. The unexpected adoption of its stock by retail investors, dubbed the "meme frenzy," was a pleasant surprise. AMC management, was able to raise a little over half a billion dollars in cash to ward off the specter of bankruptcy once and for all.

Two weeks ago, the company reported its strongest quarter in two years. Still, AMC needs to go further to bring its business back to pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.

To that end, CEO Adam Aron has a plan. The cash raised by AMC's share price appreciation from loyal and enthusiastic shareholders will be used for three specific reasons: (1) investing in the infrastructure of its core business, movie theaters; (2) paying off its debt; and (3) investing in mergers and acquisitions for AMC's future.

With this, the strategic plan is to make AMC's business fundamentals compatible with the current valuation raised by its shareholders. And for this some initiatives are already being executed.

According to Aron, investments in the core business have already been made, such as IMAX and Dolby Cinema premium screens, new NFT programs, and accepting crypto as payment, among a few others.

AMC has a total debt of $5 million and is in the process of discussing refinancing its debt with various stakeholders to lower interest rates.

On the investment side, AMC has bold plans to market its branded popcorn at retail outlets. And most recently, it made an investment in gold and silver mine Hycroft Mining — another move intended to increase long-term profitability.

Why Did AMC Invest in Hycroft Mining?

Wall Street questioned AMC's management for investing in a company outside of their expertise. However, AMC saw in Hycroft Mining a great opportunity to raise money. This mining company is experiencing liquidity problems similar to what AMC suffered last year and was being priced at a bankrupt valuation.

The mining company holds interests in the Hycroft mine, which covers approximately 71,000 acres in Nevada. It's considered one of the largest development sites in North America, with approximately 15 million ounces of gold resources and roughly 600 million ounces of silver resources.

However, the return on investment came faster than expected. Only nine trading days after the announcement of the acquisition, Hycroft managed to raise $139 million by selling new shares. Not bad for a company that at the beginning of March had a market cap of $19 million and today, March 29, has a market cap of almost $250 million.

What to Expect Next

Like GameStop, AMC is also a meme stock, trading at a valuation that doesn't reflect its business fundamentals. But thanks to CEO Adam Aron, AMC investors have far greater clarity than GameStop on how the company plans to use shareholder support to generate long-term value.

Although the challenge of bringing AMC's fundamentals into line with its current valuation is an arduous one, the movie theater company has been mapping out a detailed plan to do so. AMC hopes that, through the unrelenting support of its shareholder base, new M&A investments can help AMC achieve long-term value.

Will AMC stock continue to rally, as so many of its investors expect?

Clearly, it's impossible to know for sure. But on the side of AMC "apes" shareholders, there are a few elements that will have to be taken into account:

Increased popularity and short-term gains leading to a "fear of missing out" cycle An improving market environment that invites risk-taking Decent business fundamentals that help to crush the bear thesis Elevated short interest of 20%, according to Ortex, that could lead to a short squeeze

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)