Short sellers continue to target AMC and APE shares due to a long list of both macro and micro headwinds.

An unusually high number of failures to deliver in AMC could be due to naked short selling.

Despite AMC's and APE's poor stock performance this quarter, there's a good chance we'll see another short squeeze.

Figure 1: AMC and APE Stock: Short Sellers Continue to Increase Their Positions Getty

Why Are Short Sellers Targeting AMC and APE?

Short sellers continue to build positions in AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report and AMC Preferred Equity (APE). According to the latest data from Morningstar, roughly 100 million shares of AMC were being sold short in mid-September.

That's nearly 20% of the company's stock float and significantly higher than the number of shares being shorted in mid-August (89.1 million).

And about 44 million shares of APE are being shorted. That's about 5.4% of its float.

There are several probably causes for this increase in short activity:

Rising interest rates and less favorable unemployment data are affecting the markets. Naturally, these effects have spilled over into AMC.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has chosen not to ban payment for order flow (PFOF), which means brokers like Robinhood (HOOD) can make extra gains by routing market makers' trades. AMC retail shareholders are very critical of PFOF.

AMC rival Cineworld, the world's second-largest movie theater circuit, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The third quarter tends to be relatively weak when it comes to new releases in movie theaters.

Investors are concerned about the potential sale of 425 million APE units, which could result in share dilution and a lower stock price.

Wall Street analysts have rated AMC as a "sell" because of its "upside down" capital structure — there has been a substantially larger number of outstanding shares since the start of the pandemic.

Failure to Deliver Data Still Oddly High

Failure to deliver (FTD) in trading is when one of the parties in a transaction fails to fulfill its obligations by the settlement date. It often means that the short seller doesn't actually hold the underlying asset that they're shorting. Known as "naked short selling," this practice has been illegal since 2008.

The most recent AMC FTD data made available by the SEC shows that, in the first half of September, in three consecutive trading sessions, the number of failures to deliver went from 1.3 million to over 2.1 million. That corresponds to more than $12 million in share value.

Figure 2: AMC's FTD data on September. Stocksera

There has also been a significant amount of FTD activity involving APE shares. In September, there were more than 1 million FTDs on four consecutive days.

For comparison, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, which also has a lot of short activity, had a high of only 131,704 daily FTDs during the same period.

Figure 3: APE's FTD data on September. Stocksera

When the number of FTDs exceed 1 million, there's a probability that the share prices of the involved securities will rise after a 35-day period.

That's because the SEC grants short sellers 35 calendar days after the settlement day to close the position by buying the non-delivered securities.

The Bottom Line

AMC shares have fallen more than 34% since the end of August, and APE units are down an incredible 66% in the same period.

However, AMC still has a big fan base made up almost entirely of retail investors. This, coupled with the fact that AMC has managed to start trading in line with its business fundamentals (unlike most other meme stocks), makes the stock a danger to short sellers. There's imminent risk of a short squeeze — as AMC itself mentioned in a recent Form 10-K filing.

Even though AMC shareholders have been contending with a lot of volatility, it's still risky to bet against the stock. After all, any small catalyst for AMC could trigger a short squeeze.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)