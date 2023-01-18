High borrow fees for AMC Entertainment stock eat into short sellers' profits.

Often, there are not enough shares of AMC available for large short-selling funds to borrow.

Thanks to its meme-stock shareholder base, AMC doesn't perform like a normal stock.

Figure 1: 3 Ways AMC Short Sellers Can Get Screwed Getty Images

Read also: GameStop Stock: Carl Icahn's Short Could Backfire

1. AMC's High Borrow Fees

To bet against AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report — or any stock, for that matter— short sellers must borrow shares of the underlying security.

But borrowing shares isn't free. In doing so, short sellers are charged borrow fees that vary according to supply and demand.

And it turns out that borrowing AMC shares can be very expensive.

As we can see in the chart below, since October 2022, borrow fees have oscillated from 20% to over 100%, as recently recorded at the beginning of this year.

Figure 2: AMC's borrow fees. Stocksera, data by Interactive Brokers

The variations in borrow fee rates can be also explained by the fact that AMC shares have experienced a rally of around 25% in the second week of 2023.

Volatile borrowing costs that can jump above 100% can eat up the profits that short sellers make on AMC.

2. There's Not Enough Room for Large Short Trades

Another factor that also makes it difficult to bet against AMC is the availability of its shares in the market.

When there is a lot of demand for shorting a stock — for example, about 23% of AMC's short is held short — and shares are in short supply, this forces traders to close their short positions by having to repurchase shares at a higher price in the market.

Thus, the availability of AMC shares often reports full utilization. This means that, at the start of each trading morning, all available shares have been borrowed. This limits liquidity and keeps larger funds from entering into a large short deal.

Short sellers have difficulty in finding enough shares to execute a short position that will turn into sizable profits.

Therefore, AMC's short interest should be confined mainly to modest funds vulnerable to margin calls.

3. Meme Stock Trading Adds Unpredictability

It is a fact that AMC shares do not trade like regular stocks.

The majority of the movie theater chain's shares are owned by retail investors, and its stock performance over the past two years has been nontraditional and not necessarily correlated to the company's business fundamentals.

Many traders use the strategy of capitalizing on short squeezes. The company even described in its Form 10-K that its shares have experienced extreme volatility from a "short squeeze," citing that "coordinated trading activity causes a spike in the market price of our Common Stock."

Furthermore, the relationship between AMC's management — specifically CEO Adam Aron — and the company's shareholder base is atypical.

Aron maintains a close relationship with investors and communicates frequently with them via social media platforms. This relationship has already led AMC to back out of a decision to issue new shares.

While the recent creation of AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units — which were intended to strengthen the company's balance sheet by reverting into common stock — had a dilutive impact on AMC shares, Aron has also proposed a reverse stock split with a 10-to-1 ratio .

Unpredictable initiatives like these may "camouflage" the company's share price and could lead to surprises for short sellers.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)