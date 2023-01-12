The Arena Group Acquires Fexy Studios Expanding Video Production and Distribution

The Arena Group (AREN) - Get Free Report has acquired Fexy Studios, an award-winning creative agency that produces streaming and digital video programming, television shows, and branded content across a variety of mediums including desktop and mobile web, OTT, broadcast television, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, webinars, and more. The Arena Group will leverage the strength of its core brands and continued audience growth coupled with Fexy’s production and branded video capabilities to expand its streaming, sponsored content, and television programming while enhancing sales and revenue generation across The Arena Group properties.

The move brings the franchise shows “Moveable Feast” and “Roadfood” to The Arena Group’s expanding Lifestyle portfolio, anchored by Parade. Fexy Studios Co-Founder Cliff Sharples will join The Arena Group as head of Fexy Studios to scale and build out TV, streaming, and cross-platform advertising opportunities as well as a larger portfolio of shows for The Arena Group’s verticals.

"Fexy Studios has demonstrated a great ability to create compelling programming and digital video content that resonates deeply with viewers and advertisers. By adding that capability to The Arena Group, we will provide vibrant content and experiences across formats and mediums while building new horizontal, multichannel advertising opportunities throughout our portfolio," said Arena Group President of Media Rob Barrett.

The acquisition will enable The Arena Group to broaden food coverage within the company’s Parade Lifestyle Media Group. Kathy Kingsley, General Manager (GM) of TV programming, an executive producer on “Moveable Feast,” and a prominent voice in food media, will also join the company alongside Kaarina Aufrance, GM of “Roadfood,” and Bruce Hunter, Fexy Studios head of sales.

The Arena Group will pay for the transaction with company stock and cash on hand.

Simultaneously, The Arena Group will seek to package multi-platform advertising opportunities for clients spanning online editorial, custom and sponsored digital and social video, TV, and streaming. The new purchase brings the company an extensive distribution network encompassing desktop and mobile web, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and connected TV.

“The Arena Group’s focus on investing and growing the legacy of iconic brands such as Sports Illustrated, Parade, TheStreet, and Men’s Journal makes it the perfect home for Roadfood and Moveable Feast,” said Fexy Studios Co-CEO Cliff Sharples. “The opportunity to expand Fexy Studio’s multi-platform brand franchise model across The Arena Group’s portfolio is exciting and a privilege.”

Over the past two years, The Arena Group has expanded its brand portfolio, audience, and revenue and achieved significant scale with properties and platform partners. According to Comscore, The Arena Group reached more than 100 million monthly unique visitors in October 2022 remaining one the 50 largest U.S. publishers for the year, having added more than 70 publishers to its platform in the first nine months of 2022.