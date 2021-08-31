Zoom Stock Slumps On Outlook, Wall Street Futures Mixed Amid Growth Concerns

Wall Street looks set to peel back from last night's record highs as data from Europe and China suggests worrying impacts from the current wave of coronavirus infections.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as growth concerns cloud central bank support bets as trader eye Friday's payroll data.

China data shows economic activity slowed notable in August, with the services sector contracting amid COVID uncertainty.

European inflation surges to decade high 3% in August ahead of next week's ECB policy meeting in Frankfurt.

Zoom shares tumble as tepid Q3 revenue outlook clouds solid earnings beat.

U.S. equity futures suggest a mixed open on Wall Street ahead of Redbook retail sales data at 8:55 am Eastern time and June house price data at 9:00 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures traded mixed Tuesday, with softer bond yields giving a modest boost to record-high tech stocks, as investors look set to hit pause on the mini rally triggered by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's patience on tapering.

Growth concerns resurfaced Tuesday following last night's record closes for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as China reported barely-advancing economic activity data for the month of August and Eurozone inflation was estimated at the highest level in a decade, both thanks in part to the lingering affects of the current wave of coronavirus infections.

In the U.S., stubbornly-high coronavirus infection rates, accelerated by the Delta variant, are muting consumer confidence and holding back retail spending. Major American companies are also considering changes to the business practices in the coming weeks, with McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Report reportedly mulling the shut-down on indoor dining and airlines reducing flight capacity in the wake of tepid demand.

Oil prices, too, are in retreat as traders trim demand bets following the weaker-than-expected China PMI data and the prospect of a 400,000 barrel per day increase in production from OPEC+ plus members starting next month.

WTI futures for October delivery were marked 55 cents lower at $68.65 per barrel while Brent contracts for the same month were seen 46 cents lower at $72.95 per barrel.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were indicating a 3 point opening bell dip while those linked to the S&P 500, which is now up 21.6% for the year, were priced for a 1 point bump.

Tech stocks look set to open only modestly higher despite the ongoing pullback in Treasury bond yields, which pegged benchmark 10-year notes at 1.277%, with futures suggesting a 5 point gain for the Nasdaq Composite index.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report shares were the notable pre-market mover Tuesday, slumping 11.5% to wipe out all of the stock's gains for the year, after the online conferencing group forecast tepid revenue growth as smaller businesses and schools return to in-person activities.

Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report shares were also in the red, falling 1.9% to extend yesterday's decline triggered by a Barron's interview with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who said a full ban on the controversial 'payment for order flow' practice was "on the table".

In overseas markets, European stocks peeled back from yesterday's near-record highs following the faster-than-expected inflation data and the EU's decision to remove the U.S from its safe-travel list.

International Consolidated Airlines, the parent company of British Airways, slumped 2.8% in London trading while Germay's flagship carrier Lufthansa fell 1.3% in Frankfurt. Budget carriers Ryanair and EasyJet each fell 1.9% in active London trading.

The moves pulled the Stoxx 600, the regional benchmark, 0.37% lower in Frankfurt while Britain's FTSE 100 was marked 0.6% lower in London.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 following Wall Street's late-hour gains to a solid 1.08% advance that lifted the benchmark to a three-week high of 28,098.54 points, while the MSCI ex-Japan index ended the session 1.45% higher as the slowing China PMI data triggered bets on further stimulus from Beijing.