September 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
How Jim Cramer Approaches Speculative Stocks, Signs He Looks For
Publish date:

Zoom Stock Gains On Report ISS Recommends Five9 Shareholders Reject Takeover Bid

CNBC's David Faber said Friday that ISS will recommend that Five9 shareholders reject Zoom's all-stock takeover bid.
Author:

Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report shares moved higher Friday following a report that a shareholder advisory service is recommending Five9 Inc  (FIVN) - Get Five9 Inc. Report investors reject the online conferencing group's proposed $15 billion takeover bid. 

Institutional Shareholder Services will recommend that Five9 shareholders vote against the takeover at a special meeting on September 30, CNBC reported Friday, as the decline Zoom shares, which traded at four-month low yesterday, now peg its bid price some 23% below the original value. 

When the all-stock deal was first proposed in July, Five9 shareholders were promised 0.5533 of a Zoom share for each of their holdings, implying a price of $200.28 each. Today, that bid sits at $154 per share. 

Zoom shares were marked 0.2% higher in pre-market trading Friday to indicate an opening bell price of $278.72 each. Five9 shares, meanwhile, jumped 2.9% to $173.00 each.

TheStreet Recommends

Zoom is hoping the Five9 takeover will expand its total addressable market, including individual and enterprise customers, by around $24 billion as it is "continuously looking for ways to enhance our platform".

Last month, Zoom said its current quarter revenues would likely slow as smaller companies return to office-based work and schools transition to full-time lessons.

Zoom topped Street forecasts with its second quarter earnings report, notching a bottom line of $1.04 per share on record revenues of $1.02 billion, but said the growth rate of sales going forward would slow significantly from pandemic-peak levels.

Looking into the back half of the year, Zoom said it sees third quarter revenues of between $1.015 billion and $1.020 billion, implying a year-on-year growth rate of around 31.2%, well shy of the 54% second quarter pace and the 191% gain booked over the first three months of the year. 

US Steel Surges After Smaller-Than-Expected Q3 Loss on Solid Flat Rolled Demand
MARKETS

U.S. Steel Stock Slides After Q3 Profit Update, Big New Mill Plans

United Airlines Reports Cyber Breach, Chinese Group Suspected
MARKETS

United Airlines Briefly Grounds US, Canada Flights After System Failure

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Dow Futures Slip Lower Into 'Quadruple Witching Hour', China Woes Clip Global Stocks

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Edge Lower, FDA Debates Boosters ,China Evergrande Wobbles - 5 Things You Must Know

Hamburgers
INVESTING

Grill Company Traeger's Chart Shows a Possible Turn

Coronavirus: Constantly Surprising Virus Found To Be Heat Tolerant, Self-healing And Very Resilient In Lab Tests
INVESTING

AbCellera, Kymera and Diamondback Move in After-Hours

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta Warns Of Correction As Financial Markets Disconnect From Real Economy And IMF Prepares To Downgrade Views
INVESTING

Here's Why Any Correction Won't be Severe

6. Lilium
INVESTING

Electric Jet Maker Lilium Initiated Buy at Piper Sandler