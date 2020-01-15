XPO is exploring a sale or spin-off of one or more business units.

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report surged in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company said it is exploring the sale or spin-off of one or more of its business units.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO, said in a statement that "we continue to trade at well below the sum of our parts and at a significant discount to our pure-play peers," in spite of strong share performance over the past decade.

The company does not intend to sell or spin off its North American less-than-truckload unit, according to the statement.

Shares rose 11.98, or 14.5%, to $94.80 in after-hours trading.

XPO retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as its financial advisors and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as its legal advisor to assist with the review process, the statement said.

Jacobs is scheduled to appear on Mad Money with Jim Cramer Wednesday evening.