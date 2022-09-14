Skip to main content

White House Makes Last-Minute Push to Prevent Crippling Freight Rail Strike

A crippling rail strike, which could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day and stoke further inflation pressures, is set to begin Friday.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will host a meeting between railway company executives and union leaders Wednesday in Washington aimed at preventing a potentially network-crippling strike, the first in three decades, scheduled for later this week.

All of the major U.S. freight rail operators, including Union Pacific  (UNP) , Norfolk Southern  (NSC)  and CSX Corp.  (CSX)  have until midnight on Friday to reach an agreement with unions representing around 60,000 members amid a long-running dispute over working conditions, wages and employee safety. Berkshire Hathaway's  (BRK.A)  BNSF, the nation's third-largest freight operator, is also involved in the dispute.

The strike, if it goes into effect, could cost the U.S. economy around $2 billion a day, shutdown around 30% of the country's freight traffic, disrupt passenger rail networks and add to inflationary pressures by delaying the delivery of key energy, food and consumer goods.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

According to the Association of American Railroads, the country's freight rail network comprises 140,000 miles of track across 49 states and carries 7,000 long-distance Class I trains per day. 

President Joe Biden, who put together a internal task force -- known as a Presidential Emergency Board, or PEB -- to establish settlement terms in July, is reportedly considering invoking emergency powers to keep freight moving, while White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the government will ask truck and air-freight companies to step-up their shipments in the event of a strike.

The PEB recommended 24% pay hikes, spread over five years, $5,000 in employee bonuses and additional paid leave as part of a package that formed the basis of a tentative agreement with around 115,000 workers earlier this summer. 

Amtrak, the nation's largest passenger rail carrier and a federally chartered company owned by the U.S. government, began suspending some of its long-distance routes Tuesday in advance of any strike action, including services between Chicago and Los Angeles and other routes in the Pacific north west.

"Amtrak is closely monitoring ongoing freight rail management—labor contract negotiations. While these negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce, many of our trains operate over freight railroad tracks," the operator said in a statement. "Because the parties have not yet reached a resolution, Amtrak has begun to make initial service adjustments in response to a possible freight railroad service interruption that could occur later this week."

Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLATWTR

Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Censorship

By Luc Olinga
Encanto Dolores Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney's Latest Controversial Move Might Be a Success

By Danni Button
Image of a hand rolling dice with text overlay: "What Is Speculation?"
S

What Is Speculation? Definition, Risks & Examples

By TheStreet Staff
Michael Burry Lead JS 091322
INVESTING
GS

Mr. 'Big Short' Burry Takes on Goldman Sachs

By Luc Olinga
Photo of barrels containing crude oil with text overlay that reads "What Are Barrels Per Day?"
B

What Are Barrels Per Day? Definition & Origin

By TheStreet Staff
Cryptocurrency Bubble Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Spawns Its Own Lingo as Investors Talk the Talk

By Rob Lenihan
Ubisoft's Threat of a Hostile Takeover Is Far From Over
TECHNOLOGY
SNEJFMSFTUBSFF

Video Games Are Getting a Major Price Hike

By Colette Bennett
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
INVESTING
TWTR

Twitter Shareholders Approve $44 Billion Musk Acquisition

By Ellen Chang