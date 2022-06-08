Skip to main content
Expect Hotter Inflation Data This Week, Analyst Warns
Expect Hotter Inflation Data This Week, Analyst Warns

Western Digital Stock Leaps As Activists Win Push To Study Group Split

"We are actively engaging in a broad range of strategic and financial alternatives ... including Elliott’s offer to invest incremental equity capital in our Flash Business," said CEO David Goeckeler.

Western Digital Corp.  (WDC) - Get Western Digital Corporation Report shares jumped higher Wednesday after the chipmaker said it would launch a review of its strategic options following a renewed push by activist investors for the sale of its flash memory business.

Activists at Elliott Management, which claims a 6% stake in the group valued at around $1 billion, pledged another $1 billion in financing last month to help fund either a spin-off, sale or merger with a strategic partner of the flash memory unit, which its says could be valued at between $17 billion and $20 billion.

Western Digital said late Tuesday that its board is "aligned in the belief that maximizing value creation warrants a comprehensive assessment of strategic alternatives focused on structural options for the company’s Flash and HDD businesses.”

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“Through this process, we are actively engaging in a broad range of strategic and financial alternatives that will help further optimize the value of Western Digital, including Elliott’s offer to invest incremental equity capital in our Flash Business," said CEO David Goeckeler. "We look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue with Elliott as this process unfolds.”

WDC shares were marked 4.1% higher in premarket trading to indicate an opening bell price of $62.82 each, a move that would trim the stock's year-to-date decline to around 3.66%. 

San Jose, California-based Western Digital makes flash memory chips in Japan as part of a business arrangement with Kioxia, which was sold by Toshiba Corp. to a private equity consortium lead by Bain Capital in 2018, is one of the world's biggest NAND chipmakers in the world and a key supplier to Apple Inc.'s  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report iPhones.

Western Digital, which attempted to buy Kioxia four years ago, purchased rival SanDisk Corp. in 2016, but faced activist pressure at the time for the $17 billion deal, which some said was pegged at too high a price

It also competes with South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which bought Intel Corp.'s  (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report flash memory business in 2020 for around $9 billion.

Affordable Housing Lead JS
INVESTING

How to Buy a House in a Sellers' Market

By Daniel Kline
Wall Street Lead
INVESTING
BACPFEXOM

Top 10 Stocks by Searches; One Guess Which is No. 1

By Tom Bemis
Elon Musk Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAAAPLFB

Elon Musk Takes on Another Giant of Silicon Valley

By Luc Olinga
Biotech Stocks May be Cheap But Large Scale M&A May Elude the Sector
INVESTING
MRTXAMGN

Did Mirati Therapeutics Just Leapfrog Amgen?

By Maxx Chatsko
PETA Monkey Labor Lead JS
INVESTING
WMTCOSTKR

Monkey Labor Complaint Pushes Walmart to Stop Coconut Milk Sales

By Veronika Bondarenko
Shopify Logo Lead
INVESTING
SHOPBOWX

Is Shopify the New WeWork?

By Rob Lenihan
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGMMSGS

Viva Pot Vegas? Las Vegas Strip Land Sold to Mystery Buyer

By Daniel Kline
GameStop Lead JS
INVESTING
GME

GameStop Has a Major Problem

By Colette Bennett