Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Will the American Consumer Stay Thankful Into the Holidays? Takeaways From Retail Sales
Will the American Consumer Stay Thankful Into the Holidays? Takeaways From Retail Sales
Publish date:

Visa Stock Slumps After Amazon Says It Won't Take UK-Issued Credit Cards

Amazon said it won't take UK-issued Visa cards as a form of payment, starting from next year, as a result of "continued high cost of payments" from the world's biggest issuer.
Author:

Visa  (V) - Get Visa Inc. Class A Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after retail giant Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report said it would no longer accept credit cards issued in the United Kingdom due to the high fees it charges on payments.

Starting in mid-January of next year, Amazon.co.uk will no longer allow U.K.-issued Visa cards as a form of payment, although debit cards will still be permitted, the company said. Amazon's decision echoes a similar dispute with U.S.-based grocery group Kroger  (KR) - Get Kroger Co. (KR) Report in 2019.

Visa shares were marked 3.25% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $208.20 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month decline to around 8%.

TheStreet Recommends

Last month, Visa posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings of $1.65 per share, as payment volumes rose 17% from last year and total transactions surged 21% to $45.3 billion amid a recovery in international travel and the broader post-pandemic rebound. 

Earlier this year, reports indicated the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating Visa over allegations that limited the ability of merchants to route debit card transactions in order to limit so-called 'network fees'.

Visa, which operates the largest card network, was thwarted by the DoJ earlier this year in its attempt to purchase fintech start-up Plaid for $5.3 billion.

The DoJ had argued that is "a monopolist in online debit, charging consumers and merchants billions of dollars in fees each year to process online payments". Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim called the merger collapse "a victory for American consumers and small businesses." 

The Wall Street Journal also reported in October that the DoJ expanded its antitrust probe by looking into Visa's relationship with fintech companies, specifically the kinds of incentive payments it had offered Square SQ and PayPal PYPL.

Target Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Target, Lucid, Lowe's

Chinese Cancer Drugs Developer CStone's Shares Surge On US$480 Million Deal With US Pharma Giant Pfizer
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Active After CFO Retirement, FDA Application For COVID Pill Approval

Target Lead
MARKETS

Target Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Beat As Margin Pressures Mount

Lowe's Lead
MARKETS

Lowe's Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Sales Guidance Boost

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Target, Visa, Tesla, Pfizer and Lucid Active, Stocks Steady Amid Inflation Worries

art auction sh
Financial Advisor Center

Interest Rates to Fight Inflation: News for Financial Advisers

Bitcoin Down Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cardano Hold Steady After Steep Declines

Roblox Lead
INVESTING

Why Roblox Is the Metaverse Stock to Own