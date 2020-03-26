U.S. mortality rate from Covid-19 already more than 1.5 times China's on a per-capita basis.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States on Thursday surpassed those reported in China, as infections continued to surge in New York and hot spots grew in Louisiana and Michigan.

Data compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University showed the U.S. with 82,404 confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon vs. 81,782 in China.

The U.S. has reported 1,178 deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. China has seen 3,291 deaths. The U.S. has seen more than 1.5 times as many deaths per capita as China, based on the data from Johns Hopkins.

About a quarter of U.S. deaths have occurred in New York. Other hot spots have developed in recent days in and around New Orleans, Louisiana, Detroit, Michigan, and in Georgia, where at least 32 deaths have been reported.

A U.S. Navy hospital ship is being sent to New York this weekend to help beleaguered medical facilities in the city, President Trump said at a White House briefing.

U.S. stocks surged Thursday, shrugging off a jump of 3.3 million in unemployment applications as investors welcomed signs the bailout bill will pass the House of Representatives. Stocks saw their fastest descent from new highs to bear market territory (down at least 20%) since the middle of February.

Unemployment has surged in recent days, resulting from the abrupt halt of most U.S. business under stay-at-home orders that are keeping tens of millions of Americans out of stores and office.

Trump also signaled interest in supporting the cruise industry, even though most ships are registered outside the U.S. The industry’s status under the coronavirus bailout bill passed by the Senate late Wednesday remains unclear.