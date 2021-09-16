U.S. Stocks Slip as Jobless Claims Rise, Oil Prices Stabilize

A 0.7% increase in retail sales for August was unable to push the market higher. Analysts expected a 0.8% slide.

U.S. stocks fell Thursday, despite an unexpected gain in retail sales, as jobless claims rose and oil prices steadied after Wednesday's increase.

Retail sales rose 0.7% in August from July, creaming economists' forecast of a 0.8% decline and gaining 15.1% from COVID-hit August 2020.

"The bottom line here is that this report suggests Delta fears aren’t stopping people spending some of their abundant cash resources on goods, even as they retreat from services," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"These data will trigger a wave of upgrades to forecasts for Q3 consumption and GDP growth, though a sharp slowdown from Q2’s stimulus-fueled pace is a done deal."

Meanwhile, jobless claims rose by 20,000 to 332,000 for the week ended Sept. 11.

Asia shares fell for a fourth consecutive session. They suffered from concerns over slowing growth in China's economy and Beijing's broadening crackdown on corporate profitability. The MSCI Asia Pacific index dipped 0.7%

European shares rose, led by travel stocks. Rising vaccination rates and lower energy prices during the European day helped. The Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.49%

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 dipped 0.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped the same amount, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4%. The 10-year Treasury note yielded 1.33%, up 3 basis points

Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report fell 1%, even after the videogame maker said the delay of its flagship 'Battlefield 2042' won't dent its full year sales forecast.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report fell 0.6% after the network equipment maker outlined plans to generate a greater portion of its revenues from software and subscription sales.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report slumped 5% to a four-month low, as analysts at Piper Sandler cut their rating on the plant-based food maker to underweight from neutral. They slashed their price target by $25 to $120 per share.

Oil prices were little changed, as refiners move slowly back to full capacity following damage and evacuations linked to Hurricanes Nicholas and Ida. October WTI crude futures were barely changed at $72.68 cents.