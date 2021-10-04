October 4, 2021
The Government Shutdown Has Been Averted...For Now
Publish date:

US Stocks Slide As Growth Concerns Mount, Inflation Extends Surge; Tesla Leaps On Q3 Deliveries

Mounting growth concerns, as well as stubbornly high inflation, has markets on the back foot Monday ahead of this week's crucial September jobs report.
Author:

U.S. equity futures edged lower Monday, while Treasury bond yields retreated below the 1.5% mark, as investors remained cautious heading in to the start of the week amid a series of headwinds to global growth that could test the Federal Reserve's policy stance in the months ahead.

China's regulatory crackdown, the ongoing crisis linked to indebted property developer Evergrande and a rolling power crunch, which has lead to a spike in energy costs around the world, are both testing investors' appetite for risk while boosting inflation forecasts heading into the Fed's November policy meeting

Those pressures, alongside myriad warnings from U.S. companies that supply chain disruptions, elevated shipping costs and notably higher wages will eat into near-term profit margins, are taking the steam out of major markets around the world.  In the meantime, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the core PCE Price Index, surged 3.6% in August, the highest in three decades.   

European stocks, in fact, are trading 5% south of their August record highs, extending declines Monday from their worst week since February, while stocks in Asia are struggling to find momentum amid the week-long Golden holiday closures in China.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 30 point opening bell dip to kick-off the week, while thee broader S&P 500 is priced for a 7 point move to the downside . Nasdaq Composite futures, meanwhile, are set for a 50 point pullback even as benchmark 10-year note yields ease to 1.491% in early New York trading as investors look to a crucial September jobs report on Friday.

Merck  (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report shares, which ignited a solid Friday rally after it published promising data from its late-stage COVID treatment trial, extended its own gains Monday, rising 2.7% to $83.60 each, on the back of a series of price target upgrades linked to an estimated $10 billion revenue boost from the antiviral drug. 

General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report shares surged 3.4% after activist investor Engine No 1, the hedge fund that successfully pushed for board changes at Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, said its built a stake in the biggest U.S. carmaker.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares were also active, rising 3% to a near-six-month high of $798.00 each after the clean-energy carmaker posted record third quarter deliveries of 241,300 vehicles over the weekend.

Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report shares were in focus, as well, falling 1.1% to $336.40 each following an interview on CBS's '60 Minutes' last night with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oil prices bumped higher again Monday, taking Brent crude back towards the $80 per barrel mark, ahead of today's meeting of OPEC ministers in Vienna where the cartel is expected to agree a rollover of its 400,000 barrels per day production boost.

WTI futures for November delivery traded 10 cents higher on the session at $75.98 per barrel while Brent contracts December, the global pricing benchmark, were 20 cents higher at $79.48 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, eased 0.18% from its 2021 highs to trade at 93.845.

