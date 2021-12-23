U.S. Stocks Move Into 'Santa Claus Rally' As Omicron Concerns Fade; Inflation Data In Focus

Wall Street looks poised for a classic 'Santa Claus' rally Thursday, where stocks generally rise over the final five trading days over Christmas and the the first two sessions of the following year.

U.S. equity futures bumped higher Thursday, setting up the potential for a three-day rally heading into the Christmas break, as investors look past Omicron risks following a raft of data suggesting the rapidly-spreading variant carries milder symptoms than is predecessors.

The Food & Drug Administration's decision to approve Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report Covid antiviral treatment -- which has also shown to be highly effective against Omicron -- is also adding to investor confidence that global growth won't be derailed by the virus, which is doubling its infection rate every one to three days.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report, as well, published promising data from a late-stage trial of its Covid vaccine candidate, which included solid Omicron efficacy, and the FDA may also approve Merck's (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report antiviral pill later today, adding another arrow to the U.S. government's quiver in fighting the impact of surging infections in the world's biggest economy.

A stronger-than-expected reading of consumer confidence yesterday, alongside lingering bets that President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion 'Build Back Better' spending bill can find support despite Senator Joe Manchin's refusal, is also providing market support over one of the few final trading days of 2021.

Ahead of that however, comes two potentially market-changing data points, with the Federal Reserve's preferred measures of inflation, the core PCE index for the month of November, published at 8:30 am Eastern time alongside weekly jobless claims data for the period ending December 18.

The Nasdaq Composite is looking to open modestly higher, albeit with thin pre-market trading volumes, as futures indicate a 40 point gain as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields ease to 1.462% in overnight trading.

U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies are also likely to be in focus Thursday, after Tencent Holdings (TCHEY) dumped $16.4 billion shares in e-commerce giant JD.com (JD) - Get JD.com Inc. Report amid Beijing's broader crackdown on the tech sector.

JD.com's U.S.-listed shares were marked 8.5% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $67.51 each. Tencent, meanwhile rose 4.24% in Hong Kong trading.

In a related story, Intel Corp. (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report shares edged lower in pre-market trading after the chipmaker issued a formal apology in China over its stance on sourcing products from the Uyghur region of Xinjiang.

Intel had told suppliers earlier this month not to source materials from the area, where the U.S. State Department says Muslim Uyghurs are often made to work in forced labor camps, an accusation the Beijing has repeatedly denied. The directive triggered some backlash on social media and raised the prospect of reprisal from the Chinese government.

Intel shares were marked 0.1% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $50.93 each.

In overseas trading, Europe's region-wide Stoxx 600 was marked 0.6% higher by mid-day trading Frankfurt while Asia's MSCI ex-Japan index added 0.85% heading into the end of the session and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed 0.83% higher at 28,798.37 points.