US Stocks Turn Lower After August Jobs Report, Oil Tops $70 As Ida Impact Lingers

Wall Street slipped lower after a disappointing August jobs report that could tests both the Fed's end-of-year taper timetable and the overall momentum of the post-COVID recovery.

The Friday Market Minute

Wall Street slips lower, following a twin set of record highs last night, after a disappointing August jobs report.

The U.S. economy added a new 235,000 new jobs last month, well shy of the 750,000 forecast. Wages, however, rose 4.2% to $30.73 per hour.

Benchmark 10-year note yields rise to 1.32% following August jobs report, while the dollar index slips to a one-month low of 92.05 against a basket of its global peers.

Japan's Nikkei 225 soars to a 30-year high following the shock resignation of beleaguered Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

WTI crude prices pass $70 a barrel as drillers and refiners in the Gulf region struggle to return to capacity in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

U.S. stocks turned lower Friday as investors reacted to data showing a sharp decline in August hiring that could define the pace of Federal Reserve tapering over the coming months.

The Bureau for Labor Statistics said 235,000 new jobs were created last month, with headline unemployment rate falling to a post-pandemic low of 5.2%. The August tally was firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 750,000.

The BLS noted that hourly wages were up 0.6%, and 4.3% on the year, to $30.73 per hour, with both figures coming in ahead of Street forecasts. However, the BLS revised its July jobs addition estimate to 1,035,000 from its original estimate of 943,000.

The softer-than-expected reading could have important implications for both the Federal Reserve's timetable on tapering -- the pace at which the central bank will slow its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases -- and the overall momentum of the post-COVID recovery over the final months of the year.

"The good news? There isn’t any. September likely will be weak too, and we’re becoming nervous about the prospects for a decent revival in October, given that behavior lags cases, and cases are yet to peak. Before Delta, we were looking for 1 million-plus payroll gains in the fall, but that’s now going to be a real struggle, suggesting that (Fed) Chair Powell will be in no hurry to be pushed into tapering while the labor market picture so uncertain," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. "We think the announcement comes in December, but the FOMC could easily be forced to wait until January."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 75 points at the start of trading following the data release, with the S&P 500 fell around 10.5 points from last night's record high close of 4,537.01 points.

Tech stocks are also on the move, but with benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rising to 1.327%, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 35 points at the start of trading.

Broader market volumes were notably thin, however, even after the jobs data release, although a few stocks were active ahead of the opening bell, including Western Digital (WDC) - Get Western Digital Corporation Report, which bumped 0.1% following a Reuters report that it could get Japanese government support for a potential $20 billion merger with flash memory maker Kioxia.

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report shares were also on the move, rising 2.23% to $502.85 each after the network equipment and semiconductor maker forecast stronger-than-expected current quarter revenues after beating Wall Street earnings forecasts late last night.

Broadcom, a major supplier to Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, is betting on a ramp-up in 5G investments to boost sales in its wireless division, and sees November-quarter revenues of around $7.35 billion. For the three months ending on August 1, Broadcom earned a Street-beating $6.88 per share on sales of $6.755 billion.

Oil prices bumped higher Friday, as well, with WTI crude rising over the $70 per barrel mark, as traders grappled with both the lingering impact on drilling and refining capacity in the Gulf following Hurricane Ida, OPEC's decision to go ahead with a 400,000 barrel per day increase in production in October and uncertain energy demand from major economies over the final months of the year.

In overseas markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.05% to close at a three-decade high of 29,128.11 points following the shock resignation of beleaguered Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, as investors bet that his replacement could trigger a fresh round of fiscal stimulus for the pandemic hit -- and export focused -- economy.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 eased from its recent all-time high in thin trading volumes ahead of the Friday payroll release, with tech stocks pulling the benchmark lower.