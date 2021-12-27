Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
US Holiday Retail Sales Surge As Shoppers Defy Faster Inflation, Covid Uncertainty

U.S. holiday sales posted their best year-on-year gains in nearly two decades this season, as shoppers continue to defy historic inflation rates, Covid uncertainty and supply chain chaos.
U.S. retail sales surged the most in nearly two decades this holiday season, a major report from Mastercard indicated Sunday, suggesting domestic consumers remain in a buoyant mood despite historic inflation rates and Covid uncertainty.

Overall retail sales for the period between November 1 and December 24 rose 8.5% from last year, Mastercard MA said in its annual SpendingPulse report, the highest in seventeen years, lead by an 11% leap in online shopping.

Supply chain disruptions, alongside aggressive pre-holiday discounts from major U.S. retailers, meant shoppers spent the bulk of their cash earlier this year, peaking with a 14.1% year-on-year surge in sales over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the report noted.

“Shoppers were eager to secure their gifts ahead of the retail rush, with conversations surrounding supply chain and labor supply issues sending consumers online and to stores in droves,” said senior Mastercard advisor and former CEO Steve Sadove.

“Consumers splurged throughout the season, with apparel and department stores experiencing strong growth as shoppers sought to put their best dressed foot forward."

Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report shares were marked 0.25% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $139.84 each, nudging the stock into positive territory for the past six months. 

Shares of both Target Corp.  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report are also underwater over the same period despite a solid performance from shoppers over the second half of the year.

U.S. retail sales rose for a fourth consecutive month in November, data from the Commerce Department indicated earlier this month, but the gains were muted amid the fastest consumer price inflation in nearly forty years.

November retail sales rose 0.3% from the previous month to a collective $639.8 billion, the Commerce Department said, well behind of the Street consensus forecast of a 0.8% gain, and 16.1% higher from the COVID-hit period in the fall of last year.

