Skip to main content
A Warning Sign For Markets? What This Technical Analyst Is Watching
A Warning Sign For Markets? What This Technical Analyst Is Watching

UPS Stock Leaps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenue-Per-Parcel Surge

UPS topped Street earnings forecasts, and repeated its profit guidance, thanks in part to a big leap in the price of domestic parcel revenues.

United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second earnings Tuesday, and repeated its profit guidance, thanks in part to a big leap in the price of domestic parcel revenues.

The stock was pressured in early trading, however, after the parcel delivery group said domestic volumes would continue to decline over the first half of the year, amid surging fuel and transport costs, before improving into six months ending in December.

UPS said earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $3.25 per share, up 6.3% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.15 per share. Group revenues, the company said, rose 5.9% to $24.8 billion, again topping estimates of a $24.6 billion tally.

Domestic segment revenues rose 7.4% to $15.46 billion, UPS said, powered in party by an 11.9% boost in revenue-per-piece, a key industry metric. International revenues were up 5.6% to $5.07 billion while supply chain solutions sales were essentially flat at $4.24 billion.

Looking into the current calendar year, UPS reaffirmed its guidance for revenues of more than $102 billion and earnings in the region of $14 billion. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“I want to thank UPSers around the world for delivering outstanding service to our customers,” said CEO Carol Tomé. “While the external environment is ever changing, our better not bigger strategic framework has fundamentally improved nearly every aspect of our business, enabling greater agility and strong financial performance.”  

UPS shares were marked 1.9% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $191.50 each.

Late last month, UPS's rival FedEx  (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report cautioned that profit margins in its workhorse ground transportation division would expand at a slower rate over the coming year amid a surge in fuel and input costs.

FedEx posted better-than-expected profits for its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended in May, noting that it passed on rising fuel costs to customers that allowed for improved margins in its key ground shipping unit. Group revenues, FedEx said, rose 8.1% from last year to $24.4 billion, narrowly topping analysts' estimates of a $24.05 billion tally.

Looking into the group's coming fiscal year, which ends in February of 2023, FedEx said it sees earnings in the region of $22.45 to $24.45 per share, well ahead of Refinitiv forecasts, adding it expects to repurchase around $1.5 billion of stock over the final six months of the coming financial year.

Skechers Lead
OPTIONS
NFLXSKX

How to Trade Earnings Volatility with Iron Condors (Featuring Skechers)

By Market Rebellion
Top Gun: Maverick Lead JS
INVESTING
DISAMC

Tom Cruise May Have Just Saved Movie Theaters

By Zigi Kaiser
Darkened photo of a hand holding four credit cards with text overlay that reads "How to Build Credit From Scratch"
CREDIT CARDS

4 Ways to Safely Build Credit When You Have None

By TheStreet Staff
Huawei's Exit From Premium Smartphone Market 'a Last Resort' Amid US Sanctions, Analysts Say
TECHNOLOGY
META

Your Data Is Rarely Ever Deleted

By Ellen Chang
Samantha Bee image  DB
INVESTING
WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Cancels 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'

By Michael Tedder
marvel studios saga comincon comic con DB
INVESTING
NFLXDIS

Comic-Con Shows Disney's Huge Edge Over Netflix

By Michael Tedder
Cannabis Stocks Lead JS
INVESTING

Cannabis News Week: JuicyFields Collapses; Cannabis Research Bill

By Tony Owusu
KFC Lead JS
INVESTING
YUMQSRPEP

KFC, Pizza Hut Puts Some Bold New Ideas on their Menus

By Veronika Bondarenko