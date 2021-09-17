United Airlines Briefly Grounds US, Canada Flights After System Failure

United Airlines grounded all north American flights for around 45 minutes Friday following 'technical issues' and reports of a system failure.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report shares moved lower Friday after the carrier briefly grounded north American flights owing to a network system failure.

United Airlines initiated a nationwide "ground stop" order for flights in the U.S. and Canada Friday at 6:45 am Eastern time, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, while reports of customers having issues with its consumer-facing website were reported by the internet tracking group Downdector.

The ground stop was lifted at 7:30 am Eastern time, the FAA noted, and United Airlines told Reuters that its systems were now back to normal operations.

United Airlines shares were marked 1.3% higher in early trading Friday to change hands at $45.05 each.

United Airlines reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenues as "international long-haul and business travel accelerated even faster than anticipated" and as the average fares paid by passengers continued to increase.

"Looking ahead, the company expects continued gains as more businesses return by end of summer and into 2022, with a full recovery in demand anticipated by 2023," the Chicago-based carrier said in a statement on July 20.

United's net loss was $1.34 a share compared with $5.79 a share in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted loss was $3.91 a share. Shares outstanding rose 15% from a year earlier to 323.6 million.

Revenue more than tripled to $5.47 billion from $1.48 billion. The year-earlier figure clearly reflected the massive impact of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, it joined a growing list of U.S. companies requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against COIVD-19, telling staff they have until October 25 to provide proof.