Jobless Claims Taper Off as the U.S. Economy Slowly Reopens

Applications for unemployment benefits eased up last week for a ninth consecutive week as the pace of corporate layoffs related to the pandemic-induced economic shutdown continued to drop.

The Labor Department said 1.877 million Americans filed jobless claims for the week ended May 30, down from the 2.126 million claims for the week earlier, as states continued to slowly reopen after more than two-and-a-half months of being shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting 1.8 million claims up to last Saturday.

More than 45 million applications for unemployment benefits have been submitted since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, government records show, a number never before seen in history, including during the Great Depression.

Continuing claims, which is the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 21.487 million for the week ended May 16. The continuing claims numbers are reported with a one-week lag, but are considered a better gauge of the labor market.

Weekly claims have been gradually declining since hitting a record 6.867 million in the week ended March 28, though economists and market-watchers are now looking more closely at continuing claims.

Many economists see the pace of layoffs slowing, with all states taking steps to let businesses reopen and citizens to move more freely. But they also expect a labor-market recovery to take many months, if not years, to replace the tens of millions of jobs lost since February.

The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending May 16 was 29.965 million, a decrease of 991,744 from the previous week. In the week ending May 16, 35 states reported 10.741 million individuals claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, and 28 states reporting 209,692 individuals claiming Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending May 23 were in Maine (+11,941), Oklahoma (+10,274), Michigan (+7,859), Kentucky (+6,417), and Oregon (+4,913), while the largest decreases were in Washington (-90,683), Florida (-49,993), California (-41,169), New York (-34,875), and Illinois (-14,517).

More evidence of the extent of the pandemic on the U.S. jobless market will come Friday when the government releases the official nonfarm payroll numbers for May.