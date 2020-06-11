Another 1.542 Million Americans File for Unemployment Benefits

Weekly jobless claims continue to come in high but are easing off as states reopen following more than two months of stay-at-home orders.

Applications for unemployment benefits eased up last week for a 10th consecutive week as the pace of corporate layoffs related to the pandemic-induced economic shutdown continued to drop.

The Labor Department said 1.542 million Americans filed jobless claims for the week ended June 6, down from the 1.877 million claims for the week earlier, as states continued to slowly reopen after more than two-and-a-half months of being shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting 1.5 million claims up to last Saturday.

More than 47 million applications for unemployment benefits have been submitted since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, government records show, a number never before seen in history, including during the Great Depression.

Continuing claims, which is the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 20.929 million for the week ended May 23. The continuing claims numbers are reported with a one-week lag, but are considered a better gauge of the labor market.

Up to May 23, 42 states reported 9.716 million individuals claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, and 32 states reported 518,942 individuals claiming Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits, the government said.

As expected, the Federal Reserve left its benchmark fed funds rate unchanged at between zero and 0.25% at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, but indicated it plans to leave rates unchanged through at least 2022 as the public health crisis "will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term."

While officials have made clear they plan on holding rates at near zero until they are confident the economy is on track for inflation to reach its 2% target and for the unemployment rate to fall back in line, with the economy now opening back up investors and economists are looking for signs of what the Fed plans to do next.

Meantime, employment does appear to be on the rebound following more than two months of stay-at-home orders. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last Friday that a net 2.509 million jobs were created last month, compared for a forecast of 9 million losses, pulling the unemployment rate down to 13.3%.