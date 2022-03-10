Skip to main content
Inflation: Can the Federal Reserve Stop It?
Inflation: Can the Federal Reserve Stop It?

Britain Freezes Assets of Chelsea Football Club Owner Roman Abramovich

Chelsea can continue to play EPL and other matches, but cannot sign new players, or engage new contracts, after Britain seized billions in assets from Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich.

British lawmakers agreed Thursday to freeze the assets of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who also owns the English Premiership League's Chelsea Football Club, as part of a broader crackdown on oligarchs with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich joined a list of seven Russian billionaires, including the CEOs of energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom, that will face travel bans and a blocked access to collective assets in the U.K. of around $20 billion.

Britain's foreign office said Abramovich, who also runs the steelmaking group Evraz PLC, “received preferential treatment and concessions” from Putin and have been involved in "destabilizing Ukraine and undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence”.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“This association has included obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the Government of Russia," the Foreign Office said. "This includes tax breaks received by companies linked to Abramovich, buying and selling shares from and to the state at favourable rates, and the contracts received in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup."

"Therefore, Abramovich has received preferential treatment and concessions from Putin and the government of Russia,” the government added.

The move also lays waste to Abramovich's plans to sell Chelsea, which he purchased in 2003, following reported interest from Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly and former New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

U.K. Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said the club can continue playing its Premier League matches "while ensuring sanctions hit those intended", but the defending European Champions cannot sell tickets, sign new players or agree to new contracts. Season ticket holders, however, will be permitted to attend matches at the club's home ground in west London.

"Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities," she added. "We're committed to protecting them."

Apple Event 2022 JS
TECHNOLOGY
AAPLINTC

Here's What Social Media Had to Say About Apple's New Products

By Vidhi Choudhary
Cadillac Lyric Lead
INVESTING
GMFTSLA

GM Keeps Its Tesla Killer on Track

By Luc Olinga
Computer Software Superconductor Chip Lead
INVESTING
AMD

A Stock Doesn’t Have to Just Go Up to Make a Profit

By Eric Reed
A person tests cups of coffee.
INVESTING
SBUXBYNDMCD

Starbucks Rival Goes Vegan, Adds Plant-Based Menu

By Veronika Bondarenko
Here's a Sneak Peek at Elon Musk's First SpaceX Spacesuit
CRYPTOCURRENCY
TSLA

Elon Musk Has a Conspiracy Theory About Satoshi Nakamoto

By Luc Olinga
How Revolve Uses Instagram and Influencers to Build Its Brand
INVESTING
RVLV

This Fashion Brand is Using Social Media to Go Global

By Frank Hartzell
Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Social Media Gives Mixed Reviews to Biden's Crypto Order

By Rob Lenihan
2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Electric Microbus Lead JS
INVESTING
VWAGYTSLA

Volkswagen’s Takes On Tesla With Funky Electric Microbus

By Michael Tedder