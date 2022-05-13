Skip to main content
The Flight To U.S. Dollars
The Flight To U.S. Dollars

Twitter Stock Plunges As Elon Musk Says $44 Billion Takeover 'On Hold'

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said.

Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares plunged lower in pre-market trading after Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk said his $44 billion takeover of the social media group was "temporarily on hold".

Musk, who has looked to alter the financing of his 'take private' deal on a number of occasions, bringing in new equity investors and reportedly soliciting others to reduce the exposure of the $62.5 billion worth of Tesla shares he's pledged against margin loans, made the declaration through his verified Twitter account early on Friday in response to a Reuters story from May 2.

The story, based on a Twitter filing, stated that Twitter had 229 million users who viewed consistent ads, adding that fewer than 5% of its so-called 'monetizable daily active users' were false or spam accounts.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Twitter shares 19.7% lower in premarket trading to indicate an opening bell price of $33.36 each. Tesla shares, meanwhile, surged 6.44% to $774.90 each.

Last week, Musk said he's received equity commitment letters from various investors, including Sequoia Capital, that totaled $7.14 billion, to aid his $44 billion Twitter takeover, a move that ostensibly both reduced the cost Musk would provide from his personal fortune -- much of it linked to the value of Tesla shares -- to complete the transaction while boosting the overall equity portion of the proposed takeover to $27.45 billion.

The filing also noted that Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, a significant Twitter shareholder who had previously dismissed Musk's $54.20 per share bid for the group as "not even close" to its fundamental value, will contribute 34.95 million of his shares and retain an equity commitment in the group after its privatized. 

Dua Lipa Lead JS
INVESTING
DISLYV

Hulu To Stream....At No Added Charge

By Michael Tedder
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLATWTR

Musk/Twitter Deal Hits Major Roadblock

By Rob Lenihan
amazon echo show 5
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

Amazon's Echo Show 5 Smart Display is Just $49.99

By Kelly McManamon
Disney Lead
INVESTING
DISNFLX

Is Now the Time to Finally Buy Disney Stock at $100?

By Bret Kenwell
Apple iMac Lead
INVESTING
AAPLNVDATSLA

Buy Like Buffett or Pass on Apple After 10% Two-Day Skid?

By Bret Kenwell
Palms Casino Las Vegas Lead JS
INVESTING
CZRMGMWYNN

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get a Big Win (Gamblers Beware)

By Daniel Kline
Stocks and Bonds Can Have a Complicated Relationship
INVESTING
VDIGXPRFDX

Balanced Portfolios Tank Like Never Before: What to Do?

By Dan Weil
Apple Lead
INVESTING
AAPL

Has Apple Stock Peaked?

By Dan Weil