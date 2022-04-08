Skip to main content
Navigating Downside Risks, Upside Surprises With Rising Rates
Navigating Downside Risks, Upside Surprises With Rising Rates

Twitter CEO Sets Up Rare Q&A Between Elon Musk, Anxious Employees

Elon Musk, Twitter's newest board member, will face questions from the social media group's employees in a so-called 'Ask Me Anything" session.

Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares slipped lower Friday after the social media group invited employees to a question-and-answer session with its newest board member, who also happens to be both its biggest shareholder and the world's richest man.

Elon Musk, who unveiled a 9.1% stake in the group -- now worth $3.5 billion -- earlier this week, has vowed to bring "significant improvements" to the micro-blogging website as part of his agreement to serve on the board.

That promise has lead to reports of anxious employees at the group's San Francisco headquarters, as well as a move by CEO Parag Agrawal to arrange a so-called 'Ask Me Anything' session with the newest board member.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Musk's relationship with Twitter -- which he called a "war zone" during his 60 Minutes interview in 2018 -- remains complicated, in that he is both a prolific user of the site as well as one of its more vocal critics.

Late last month, Musk said he was giving 'serious thought" to starting his own social media company, and accused Twitter of "failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy" given that the site "serves as the de facto public town square."

“We say that Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now ... that has certainly been the case this week,” Agrawal said in an email to employees late Thursday. 

“Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him,” Agrawal added.

Twitter shares were marked 0.9% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $47.60 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a 21% gain since Musk first revealed his stake on Monday. 

Tesla's Elon Musk Must Realize He Can't Do It All: Dumbest Thing on Wall Street
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAGMTOYOF

Tesla Makes Huge Promise at Latest Event

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Russia Makes Another Attempt to Contain the Ruble Crisis
LATEST NEWS

Why Is The Ruble Getting Stronger?

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Dogecoin
CRYPTOCURRENCY
TSLATWTR

Elon Musk Confirms His Support and Enthusiasm For Dogecoin

By Luc Olinga
Tesla Boss Elon Musk Praises China's 'amazing' Prosperity, Infrastructure As Communist Party Celebrates 100th Birthday
INVESTING
TSLATWTR

Elon Musk Said 5 Key Things at His Texas Cyber Rodeo

By Tom Bemis
Tesla Shares Jump After Elon Musk Hints at 200,000 Orders for New Cybertruck
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Has Very Good News for Cybertruck and Semi Fans

By Luc Olinga
Fantastic Beasts Lead JS
INVESTING
TDISAMCX

Warner Bros.’ 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Tests Franchise Once Again

By Michael Tedder
Tesla's Elon Musk.
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Tesla Fans Left Outside Cyber Rodeo

By Ellen Chang
weather vane bull
JIM CRAMER
AMZNLLYCAG

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/7: Amazon, Google, Target

By Scott Rutt