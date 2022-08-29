Skip to main content

Treasury Yields Spike As Hawkish Powell Triggers Bond Market Re-Set

"Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance," Powell cautioned Friday in Jackson Hole

U.S. Treasury bond yields spiked higher Monday, lifting yields on benchmark 2-year notes to the levels last seen prior to the global financial crisis, as investors re-set interest rate expectations in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole address. 

Powell's pledged to "forcefully" use the Fed's tools to bring down inflation, alongside a warning that doing so will bring "some pain to households and businesses" in the world's largest economy, caught many in the bond market by surprise Friday, given that the Fed's preferred measure of inflation continues to show consistent moves to the downside. 

The core PCE Price Index recorded its first monthly decline in more than two years in July, according to data published Friday, suggesting consumer price pressures are beginning to ease amid tumbling gas prices and an improving labor market.

Ordinarily, that would be good news for bonds, which are penalized by high inflation rates that erode the present value of fixed income payments that are made in the future. 

However, Powell's hawkish assessment of the current inflation environment, as well as the suggestion that the Fed won't be swayed from its rate-hike path by weaking growth prospects, has triggered a significant re-set for the bond market.

"The magnitude of the September rate hike still remains a coinflip, but the Fed members have refused to take comfort with the softer CPI print and continue to push for an aggressive fight against inflation," Saxo Bank strategists wrote Monday. "Inflation remains the overarching theme in all the Fed talk, and no comfort is being taken from the softening in July data."

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

"That puts a great deal of emphasis on the US jobs report due on September 2nd, and the US CPI report due September 13th," the bank added. 

Benchmark 2-year note yields, which are highly-sensitive to changes in interest rate forecasts, were marked nearly 10 basis points higher from Friday's pre-Jackson Hole levels and trading at 3.48%, the highest since 2007.

At the same time, 10-year notes were marked 10 basis points higher at 3.13%, pegging the difference between the two benchmarks -- and the so-called inversion of the yield curve -- at 36 basis points.  

According to a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve, a sustained inverted yield curve has preceded all of the nine recessions the U.S. economy has suffered since 1955, making it an extremely accurate barometer of financial markets sentiment. 

Adding further upward pressure to yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, is the expected acceleration in sales from the Fed's $8.9 trillion balance sheet.

The Fed, which gathered around $4.5 trillion in Treasury, agency and mortgage bonds as part of its decade-long program of quantitative easing, unveiled plans last spring to begin allowing them to 'roll off' the balance sheet and not be reinvested. 

The pace of that roll off will rise as of Thursday, however, from $47.5 billion a month to around $95 billion a month from September 1, keeping the Fed out of bond market purchases while pushing prices lower. 

"The Fed is probably going to stop short of 4% in Fed Funds by year-end and wait to see what happens with that level in combination with the balance sheet reductions," said Louis Navellier of Navellier Calculated investing. "But that's a factor that the market can only guess at since it's happened only once before."

Mercedes-Benz ESQ SUV Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLANIO

Tesla Rival Launches Luxury SUV Production

By Kirk O’Neil
Elon Musk Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Reveals His Weight-Loss Secret

By Luc Olinga
Samurai Burger Lead JS
INVESTING
MCDYUMWEN

These Fast-Food Chains Get Your Order Wrong Most Often

By Daniel Kline
Wild Rivers Waterpark Lead KL
INVESTING
FUNSIX

Six Flags and Cedar Fair Theme Parks Rival Returns

By Sarah Jean Callahan
Las Vegas Strip Lead JS
INVESTING
MGM

Big Event Heads to Downtown Las Vegas, Not the Las Vegas Strip

By Michael Tedder
Mark Zuckerberg Tech Lead KL
TECHNOLOGY
META

Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake

By Luc Olinga
Mountain Dew Typhoon Lead KL
INVESTING
PEPYUMBBBY

Mountain Dew Has Something New its Fans May Love

By Danni Button
Disney World Lead JS
INVESTING
DISTWTRGOOGL

Here's What to Watch For at Disney’s D23 Convention

By Michael Tedder