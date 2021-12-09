The Way The U.S. Handled Pandemic Job Losses is Now Sparking Inflation, Expert Says

The labor market will be a "key determinant" of how long inflationary pressures persist, according to a Bank for International Settlements (BIS) economist.

BIS head of research Hyun Song Shin says inflation is hotter in countries like the United States because of how certain developed economies handled job losses at the start of the pandemic.

"Firms and workers are part of the intricate web of relationships in the economy with relationship-specific capital that acts as the 'glue' for the economy as a whole," Shin said, according to the text of a speech delivered on Thursday at the G20 International Seminar in Bali.

He said differences in the way hours worked have declined have influenced the shape of the recovery.

"Specifically, in countries that saw large rises in unemployment at the height of the crisis (such as the United States), the labor market has been slower to spring back to its pre-pandemic setting," he said.

The U.S. relied heavily on unemployment benefits and direct stimulus checks, while places like Europe and Japan turned largely to furlough programs, MarketWatch noted.

While the varying strategies helped labor markets recover across different jurisdictions, the composition is different.

Shin notes job participation rates in the U.S. remain "substantially below" where they were pre-pandemic, especially among older workers.

However, in other developed nations, the climb in average hours worked is a result of workers taking on more hours at the same companies where they were previously employed.

“Preserving the employment relationship appears to have kept the economy on a path where the recovery is closer to bringing the economy to its pre-pandemic state," he said, citing the Beveridge curve, which tracks the relationship between job openings and unemployment.

He said differences in labour market functioning will translate into differences in wage growth, which will be important for inflation developments.

Consumer prices rose 6.2% for the year ended Oct. 31, the U.S. Labor Department reported last month. That compares to a 4.1% rise in Europe and a mere 0.1% in Japan, MarketWatch noted.

"The key to gauging where global inflation is headed is in the labour market, and whether the reduced efficiency of matches exhibited in the Beveridge curves of some economies translates into a more sustained wage-price spiral," Shin said in his speech.

"In this respect, longer-term structural issues are more important in understanding the current state of the global economy, especially when we consider future inflation developments."

Nevertheless, across most advanced economies, average wage growth since the start of the pandemic looks to have been in line with its pre-pandemic trends, or a little below, although this data will not capture the effect of recent inflation increases on wage negotiations.

It is notable, however, that in the United States, where labor market changes are most apparent, wage growth has picked up despite labor market conditions that appear weaker than before the pandemic.