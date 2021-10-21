October 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands
Earnings Recap: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands
Publish date:

Tesla Stock Slips Lower After Record Q3 Earnings Amid Cautious Margin Outlook

Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn noted that ramping up production in Texas and Berlin will "partially weigh on profit margins" after the group reported record third quarter earnings and revenues.
Author:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares edged lower Thursday after the clean-energy carmaker cautioned that ramping-up production at new plants in Texas and Germany, as well as surging input costs, would pressure profit margins over the final months of the year.

The cautious outlook somewhat clouded a record third quarter for the group, which posted record net income of $2.093 billion, revenues of $13.76 billion and a 30.5% profit margin over the three months ending in September.

Tesla said non-GAAP earnings were pegged at $1.86 per share, up 135% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.59 per share.

"There is quite an execution journey ahead of us," CFO Zach Kirkhorn told investors on a conference call late Wednesday. "We've talked about this a bit, you know, the unknown unknowns, new factories, new vehicle designs, new technologies, new locations, new teams ... (but) ... it remains our target in both Austin and Berlin to be able to build our first production cars before the end of the year."

"It's important to stress, while the first production car is an important milestone, the hardest work lies ahead in the ramp. Please keep in mind that we are pushing the boundaries on new product and manufacturing technologies at these factories, which makes it difficult to predict the exact pace of the ramp," Kirkhorn noted. "These factories will also partially weigh on our margins as we work toward volume production."

TheStreet Recommends

Tesla shares were marked 1.13% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $856.00 each.

Tesla noted in its earnings release that 'a variety of challenges, including semiconductor shortages, congestion at ports and rolling blackouts, have been impacting our ability to keep factories running at full speed," although the group still managed to deliver a record 241,300 new cars over the three months ended in October, up 73.2% from last year and nearly 20% higher than the 201,250 reached in the second quarter.

"With Tesla delivering better-than-expected 3Q margin and EPS results, we believe the company is demonstrating the benefit of its software-defined vehicle architecture and the learning cycles it enables," said Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch, who carries and 'outperform' rating with a $1,080.00 price target on the stock.

"Tesla (also) continues navigating global supply chain challenges, we expect it to continue outperforming peers and to test demand elasticity with higher vehicle prices to support margins while ramping incremental capacity," he added.

Earlier this month, Tesla also unveiled plans to move its headquarters from California, its home for nearly two decades, to Texas, the site of its developing gigafactory and the home of SpaceX.

The decision, announced at the company's annual meeting in San Francisco, follows both Musk' personal move to the Lone Star State and a series of rows between the carmaking billionaire and the California authorities over issues including safety, taxes and COVID-19 precautions.

Musk also pledged to maintain the group's Freemont, California-based plant, adding he hoped to boost production there by 50% over the coming years.

What Jim Cramer Expects From IBM, American Express and T-Mobile's Earnings
MARKETS

IBM Stock Slumps After Q3 Revenue Miss As Legacy Computer Services Business Drags

AT&T Lead
MARKETS

AT&T Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, HBO Subscriber Boost

Why Jim Cramer Isn't Sold on WeWork
IPOs

WeWork Set to Go Public In More Muted $9 Billion SPAC Merger

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street
MARKETS

Stocks Slip, Tesla Wows, IBM Misses, Trump Launches 'Truth' - 5 Things You Must Know

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Big Bounce Makes Entry Points Difficult

President Donald Trump has used an executive order to bar Americans from investing in 35 Chinese companies deemed to have military ties. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
LATEST NEWS

Trump Media Group Going Public Via SPAC

Four Small-Cap Stocks Set to Spring Higher
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/20: Tesla, Amazon, Netflix

IBM Office Headquarters Lead
EARNINGS

IBM Misses Revenue Estimates in Latest Results