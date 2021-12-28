Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Tesla Stock Gains As Wedbush Says China Demand Is 'Linchpin' To $1,800 Bull Case Price Target

China will remain a 'linchpin' in Tesla's growth story next year, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives argues, with demand in the world's biggest car market potentially lifting shares by as much as 30%.
Author:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares powered higher Tuesday after analysts at Wedbush published a note maintaining their 'outperform' rating on the stock and arguing that China demand will remain a 'linchpin' in the carmaker's near-term growth.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who carries a base target price on Tesla stock of $1,400, with a bull case target of $1,800, said China will account for around 40% of the carmaker's deliveries in 2022. 

The China Passenger Car Association said earlier this month that Tesla sold 52,859 China-made cars in November, a 144% increase from the same period last year. October's tally was 54,931, while September notched a record high of 56,006 units.

TheStreet Recommends

Founder and CEO Elon Musk hinted last month that the Tesla Plaid, the carmaker's new a $140,000 luxury sedan with a top speed of 200 miles per hour, will "probably" be coming to China in early March.

Ives also noted that new gigafactories in Texas and Germany will ease the company's "high-class problem of demand outstripping supply” over the coming years.

“We believe by the end of 2022 Tesla will have the capacity for overall ~2 million units annually from roughly 1 million today,” Ives wrote, “While logistical hurdles will be a near-term cost burden, we importantly believe Tesla has the potential to further expand its auto [gross margin] and profitability profile over the next 12 to 18 months especially with more higher-margin cars being sold and produced in China."

Tesla shares were marked 1.1% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $1,105.80 each. 

Starbucks Customer Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Why Is My Starbucks Out Of...CEO, President Explain Product Shortages

Darkened photo of an old building with text overlay that reads "What Is the S&P 500?"
S

What Is the S&P 500? Definition, Top Companies & FAQ

Darkened photo of high-rise office building with text overlay that reads "What Is a P/S Ratio?"
P

What Is a Price-to-Sales Ratio? Definition, Examples & FAQ

Darkened photo of a business/finance newspaper with text overlay that reads "What Is Market Capitalization?"
M

What Is Market Capitalization? Definition, Formula & FAQ

Darkened photo of a tall office building with stylized text overlay that reads "What Is Dividend Yield?"
D

What Is Dividend Yield? Definition, Formula & Explanation

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS
AMZNWMTTGT

S&P 500 Closes at Record; Investors Eye Santa Rally; Omicron Concern Persists

Darkened photo of the Bureau of Labor Statistics building with text overlay that reads "What Is the Consumer Price Index?"
C

What Is the Consumer Price Index? Definition and Explanation

Bull Market
B

What Is a Bull Market? Definition, Characteristics & Examples