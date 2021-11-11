Tesla Stock Gains After Elon Musk Reveals $5 Billion Share Sale

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares moved higher in pre-market trading after Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed founder and CEO Elon Musk has sold around $5 billion in shares of the clean-energy carmaker over the past few days.

Musk, who asked his 62 million Twitter followers over the weekend if he should sell some of his Tesla stake in order to create a tax liability, dumped 3.6 million shares -- valued at around $4 billion -- while offloading another 934,00 for $1.1 billion to cover taxes linked to an options conversion.

Collectively, the sales -- the first since 2016 -- amount to around 3% of Musk's Tesla stake, which is estimated at around $265 billion. Musk had indicated he could sell as much as 10%, but the SEC papers also noted that at least some of the sales were flagged as early as September.

Tesla suffered its biggest single-day decline of the year on Tuesday, when the shares fell 12%, capping a two-day slump that clipped more than $200 million from its overall market value. The SEC filings showed Musk dumped the bulk of his sale during those two sessions.

Tesla shares were marked 23.6% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $1,096.00 each.

Tesla passed the $1 trillion dollar on October 25, racing to a then-record high of just under $1,000 a share following reports of a $4.4 billion order from rental giant Hertz Global HTZZ.

The group posted net income of just over $2 billion for the three months ending in September, alongside the strongest profit margins in the group's history -- 30.5% -- and record sales of $13.7 billion. The blowout figures followed another all-time high in third quarter deliveries, which rose 73.2% from last year to 241,300 units.

Short interest in Tesla remains elevated, however, following the group's passing of the $1 trillion market value threshold late last month, with recent data from S3 Partners pegging bets against Tesla at around $34.8 billion, or 3.65% of the stock's outstanding float.