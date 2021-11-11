Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Updated:
Original:

Tesla Stock Gains After Elon Musk Reveals $5 Billion Share Sale

Elon Musk sold around $5 billion worth of Tesla shares this week, SEC filings showed late Wednesday, following on from plans the Tesla founder first put in place in September.
Author:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares moved higher in pre-market trading after Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed founder and CEO Elon Musk has sold around $5 billion in shares of the clean-energy carmaker over the past few days.

Musk, who asked his 62 million Twitter followers over the weekend if he should sell some of his Tesla stake in order to create a tax liability, dumped 3.6 million shares -- valued at around $4 billion -- while offloading another 934,00 for $1.1 billion to cover taxes linked to an options conversion.  

Collectively, the sales -- the first since 2016 -- amount to around 3% of Musk's Tesla stake, which is estimated at around $265 billion. Musk had indicated he could sell as much as 10%, but the SEC papers also noted that at least some of the sales were flagged as early as September.

Tesla suffered its biggest single-day decline of the year on Tuesday, when the shares fell 12%, capping a two-day slump that clipped more than $200 million from its overall market value. The SEC filings showed Musk dumped the bulk of his sale during those two sessions. 

TheStreet Recommends

Tesla shares were marked 23.6% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $1,096.00 each.

Tesla passed the $1 trillion dollar on October 25, racing to a then-record high of just under $1,000 a share following reports of a $4.4 billion order from rental giant Hertz Global HTZZ.

The group posted net income of just over $2 billion for the three months ending in September, alongside the strongest profit margins in the group's history -- 30.5% -- and record sales of $13.7 billion. The blowout figures followed another all-time high in third quarter deliveries, which rose 73.2% from last year to 241,300 units.

Short interest in Tesla remains elevated, however, following the group's passing of the $1 trillion market value threshold late last month, with recent data from S3 Partners pegging bets against Tesla at around $34.8 billion, or 3.65% of the stock's outstanding float.

Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd Lead
INVESTING

Bumble Shares Stumble After Bigger-Than-Expected Loss

Here's What's Ailing Tapestry After Its Earnings Beat
INVESTING

Tapestry Stock Rises on Earnings Beat, Buyback, Raised Guidance

Paysafe Lead
MARKETS

Paysafe Stock Tumbles After Q3 Earnings, 2021 Revenue Guidance Cut

Beyond Meat Sausage Breakfast Yuck Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Beyond Meat, Rivian, Disney

Boeing 737 MAX: China's Flight Ban Won't Be Lifted Until Safety Concerns 'properly Addressed'
LATEST NEWS

Boeing Settles With Ethiopian 737 MAX Crash Victims' Families

good-faces-Mff42ssF9XE-unsplash
Sponsored Story

Climate-Friendly Solutions for Small Businesses

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Disney, Rivian, Beyond Meat Active, Dow Futures Gain After Inflation Shock - Stock Market Live

Rivian Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Rivian Automotive Goes Public on Nasdaq