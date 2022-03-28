Tesla Shares Leap As Group Plans Stock Split Vote At Next AGM

Tesla, which last split its stock in August of 2020, will seek shareholder permission for another split at the company's AGM later this year.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares jumped higher Monday after the clean-energy carmaker said it will ask shareholders to vote on a proposal that would enable the group to execute a stock split.

Tesla said it will seek approval to authorize additional shares, with plans to have a shareholder vote at the group's next annual general meeting on a stock split.

Tesla executed a five-for-1 stock split in the summer of 2020, when shares in the group were trading north of $2,000 each, as it prepared for inclusion in the S&P 500 benchmark later that same year.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report unveiled plans for a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10 billion share repurchase plan earlier this month, a decision that followed a similar move by Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report earlier this year, likely to take place in July.

Tesla shares were marked 4.8% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $1,059.00 each.

The split news offset concerns over a shutdown at Tesla's gigafactory in Shanghai as authorities in China ordered a Covid-triggered lockdown in the country's biggest city.

Shanghai, a city with a population of more than 26 million, ordered a snap nine-day lockdown over the weekend amid China's broader struggle to contain the resurgence of coronavirus infections in the world's second-largest economy.

Tesla sold around 116,360 China-made cars over the first two months of the year, according to official trade data, most of which were bound for export to markets in Europe and Asia.

Founder and CEO Elon Musk also told his 77 million Twitter followers Sunday that he "supposedly" has Covid for a second time, but noted he has "almost no symptoms".